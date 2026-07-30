Rihanna retires iconic foundation as Fenty Beauty teases new chapter

Rihanna says goodbye to a beauty game changer.

Beloved beauty favourite bows out as Rihanna promises an exciting new complexion era.

When singer and businesswoman Robyn Rihanna Fenty launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, she did far more than introduce another celebrity make-up brand. She changed the beauty conversation forever by proving that every skin tone deserved to be seen.

Fenty Beauty launched in South Africa in 2022, offering make-up foundation shades that embraced local skin tones. Make-up shades have always been a contentious issue in African beauty collections, where many feel they are not cared for; the range was a game-changer.

At a time when many beauty brands still offered limited options for deeper skin tones, Rihanna made inclusivity the heart of her brand.

Now, one of the brand’s most celebrated products is taking its final bow.

Fenty Beauty has confirmed that its Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is officially being retired as the company prepares to unveil a new generation of complexion products.

For beauty lovers who found their perfect match in the famous bottle, the announcement marks the end of an era.

The foundation that changed the industry

The Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Foundation made headlines from the moment it launched with an unprecedented 40 shades, a number that later expanded to 50, with South Africa included in the distribution.

The foundation quickly became a bestseller and inspired countless competitors to rethink their own shade ranges. It also earned a place in Time magazine’s Best Inventions Hall of Fame, cementing its legacy as one of the most influential beauty products of the past decade.

For many customers who struggle with darker shades, it was the first time they could honestly say they had found a foundation that perfectly matched their complexion.

In a social media post, Fenty Beauty wrote, ” Pro Filt’r Soft Matte was there from day one as Rihanna’s vision of beauty where everyone could see themselves reflected. What followed was bigger than a launch. It became a movement that reshaped expectations, expanded shade ranges across the industry, and forever changed the conversation around inclusion in beauty.​

Before we retire this legend, we’re looking back at some of the career highlights.​

You made it an icon. You inspired what’s next, so get ready!​ 👀”

Looking ahead instead of looking back

Rather than simply discontinuing the product, Fenty Beauty says the decision is part of a bigger evolution.

In a heartfelt message shared with fans, the brand reflected on the thousands of reviews, personal stories, and memorable “finally found my shade” moments that shaped its journey.

According to Fenty Beauty, years of customer feedback helped guide the development of its next complexion launch.

The company explained that the new foundation was not created in isolation but was inspired by the very community that embraced the foundation from the beginning.

While details of the replacement remain under wraps, the brand has teased that it is “making way for another icon”, creating plenty of excitement among makeup enthusiasts.

One last chance to shop

For longtime fans, it may be the final opportunity to purchase the foundation that redefined beauty standards around the world. As one chapter closes, another begins.

If Rihanna’s track record is anything to go by, beauty lovers can expect the next Fenty complexion launch to once again challenge expectations and push the industry forward with innovation, inclusivity and performance at its heart.

Beauty lovers are anticipating what comes next.