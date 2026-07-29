TV

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » TV

Mr JazziQ, Cyfred, MFR Souls and more front new Amapiano docu-series on SABC1

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

2 minute read

29 July 2026

03:18 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

SABC1 confirms August premiere for 'For The Culture: I Am... An Amapiano Story' featuring a line-up of genre heavyweights and insiders.

Mr JazziQ, Cyfred, MFR Souls and More Front New Amapiano Docu-Series on SABC1

‘For The Culture: I Am… An Amapiano Story’ premieres on SABC1 this August, tracing the genre’s rise through the artists, producers and dancers who built it from the townships up. Picture: Supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

South Africa’s biggest cultural export is getting the documentary treatment it deserves, with For The Culture: I Am… An Amapiano Story set to premiere on SABC1 on Sunday, 2 August at 5:30pm.

Described as more than just a music documentary, the series positions Amapiano as a living cultural language, expressed as much through dance, fashion and identity as it is through sound.

What to expect from Season 1

Season 1 will run for 13 episodes, featuring some of the genre’s most recognisable names, including Toss, Mark Khoza, Sfazo Rtee, Cyfred, Junior Taurus, Bhatister Black, LuuDaDeejay, MFR Souls, Robot Boii, TBO, MDU aka TRP, Tallarsetee and Mr JazziQ.

Rooted firmly in the townships where Amapiano was born, the series digs into the values that continue to shape the movement: youth empowerment, cultural pride, unity, resilience and its now undeniable global reach.

Through intimate, first-person storytelling, each episode offers an unfiltered look at the journeys of South Africa’s most celebrated artists, producers, dancers and cultural pioneers, from humble beginnings to global stardom, including the sacrifices and setbacks that came with it.

‘Even the best of the best are human’

Speaking on the project, show producer Reabetswe Bopalamo said the process had been a reminder that success in Amapiano comes at a cost.

“The Amapiano culture has shown me that even the best of the best are human and also have their fair share of tribulations, before or after the fame,” Bopalamo said. “Amapiano is not as easy as it seems, and I hope the audience will love this documentary series and all it stands for.”

More than a music documentary

Beyond the artist profiles, the series frames Amapiano as a tool for social change, one that has created economic opportunities, fuelled community development and given young people from under-resourced backgrounds a platform to dream bigger than their circumstances.

It’s billed as a celebration of heritage and a preservation of cultural history, paying tribute to both the genre’s pioneers and the everyday people keeping its spirit alive.

For The Culture: I Am… An Amapiano Story airs on SABC1, Sundays at 5:30pm, from 2 August.

Read more on these topics

documentary entertainment music SABC 1

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics What’s the difference between the influence of lobbyists, foreign political funders and NGOs?
News JUST IN: Madlanga commission orders Suliman Carrim to testify in person
News Masemola’s arrest ‘calculated’ and meant to ’embarrass’ him, Madlanga tells Andrea Johnson
Politics Was ANC robbed in Emfuleni by-election? DA says Mbalula’s party must accept defeat
News Limpopo mother fights to bring five children home from Pakistan

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News