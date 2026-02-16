‘Brown Mogotsi is not so scared of being on podcasts… just parliament!’ – Netizens react to SMWX podcast

Explosive SMWX interview trends as netizens drag controversial businessman online.

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi set social media ablaze after appearing on the SMWX podcast hosted by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh.

Marketed as an explosive SMWX exclusive by Sizwe, the lengthy and unfiltered interview dropped on Monday, 16 February.

The interview happened amid mounting scrutiny over Mogotsi’s alleged links to the CR17 campaign and his recent testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

His appearance also comes as he continues to refuse to testify before parliament’s ad hoc committee, citing security fears.

Taking to X ahead of the episode, Sizwe teased the headline moment: “Brown Mogotsi confirms he was part of the CR17 campaign.”

That confirmation alone was enough to send timelines into overdrive.

Picture: X

During the episode, Mogotsi addressed his alleged involvement in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 ANC campaign, his relationships with figures such as Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. He also spoke about controversial claims, including assertions that Mkhwanazi was a CIA agent.

He also revisited his tense exchanges at the Madlanga commission, where he faced sharp questioning over alleged contradictions and possible perjury.

On SMWX, Mogotsi defended himself, maintained his innocence on key allegations, and reiterated fears for his life.

But while the interview was positioned as a platform for him to “speak out”, many online users were unimpressed.

Brown Mogotsi’s SMWX interview sparks fury from netizens

Political commentator Sentletse posted: “Brown Mogotsi tells parliament that he fears for his life, but he is busy going around appearing in podcasts.”

Zintoh Mhlanga echoed the sentiment, writing: “So Brown Mogotsi is not so scared of being on podcasts, just nje… parliament!”

Others were more blunt. The Duke of #FreeState tweeted: “Brown Mogotsi is just a foolish man who wants fame.”

Brenda Wardle admitted: “I couldn’t delve beyond a few minutes.”

Siyakhula questioned the broader state of affairs, posting: “What did we do so wrong to deserve such people?”

Thabang Motsohi criticised the platforming itself: “Too much air is granted to this maverick wheeler-dealer. We have more important matters to contemplate.”

Kao added: “Brown needs @SakinaKamwendo man, Sizwe is too soft.”

Umzukulwana ka Mandlani summed up the frustration in one line: “Waiste of my dat(data) this.”

The backlash highlights a growing perception of “pulling a Brown Mogotsi stunt” online. This phrase is now used by some netizens to describe dramatic, unverified claims or alleged exaggerations.

