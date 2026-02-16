Benoni’s Chanley Wong joins SABC3 Expresso Morning Show

Popular television presenter steps into new chapter on national breakfast television

S3’s Expresso Morning Show is ushering in a fresh wave of energy with the addition of two-time Safta-nominated presenter Chanley Wong to its on-air family.

Chanley officially makes her debut on 17 February 2026, broadcasting live from the show’s Johannesburg studio at Design Quarter. She appears alongside popular host Zanele Potelwa, joining SABC 3’s Expresso Morning Show.

With her infectious energy, quick wit and natural relatability, she is set to bring a spark to South Africa’s favourite morning routine.

A familiar face to local audiences, Chanley has built a strong reputation in youth and children’s television. She has earned Safta nominations that cemented her credibility as a dynamic storyteller.

Her move to Expresso signals an exciting evolution in her career. She is transitioning from youth-focused programming to a broader national audience hungry for feel-good, informative content each weekday morning.

Chanley Wong. Picture: S3

Benoni girl

Born and raised in Benoni, Chanley’s media journey reflects determination and versatility. Beyond television, she has carved out a space as a digital content creator. She is also working on the ground at a Johannesburg-based radio station.

“I am so excited to be joining the Expresso family. Stepping into the studio feels like the natural progression in my journey,” she says.

“After seven years away, returning to television feels both surreal and right. I waited 12 hours at the Presenter Search on 3 auditions back in 2018, hoping to be part of a show I grew up watching. While it wasn’t my time then, I’ve learned that a dream isn’t denied, it’s often just delayed until you’re ready. Being here now feels like proof of that.”

S3 Programme Manager Nischette Willemse describes Chanley as a phenomenal addition whose storytelling gift aligns seamlessly with the show’s feel-good mission.