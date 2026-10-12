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Chris Brown and Usher cancel tour dates ahead of Brown’s sentencing

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Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

12 October 2026

12:15 pm

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Chris Brown and Usher have cancelled four dates on their joint R&B Tour as Brown prepares to be sentenced in the UK over a 2023 nightclub incident.

Chris Brown and Usher

Chris Brown and Usher. Picture: Instagram

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American R&B singers Chris Brown and Usher have cancelled four dates on their joint R&B Tour ahead of Brown’s sentencing in the United Kingdom later this month.

The affected shows were scheduled to take place in Baltimore, Cincinnati, Columbia in South Carolina and Indianapolis between 17 and 31 October.

According to Complex, ticket buyers were notified of the cancellations on Friday, 9 October.

The promoter said the decision was made to prioritise the health and well-being of the touring party and crew following an extensive run of sold-out stadium shows.

“The demands of a tour of this length and scale are significant, and these adjustments will allow the tour to continue safely and sustainably through the remaining scheduled performances,” the statement read.

The announcement comes as Brown prepares to return to London for sentencing on 26 October at Southwark Crown Court.

Chris Brown’s court case

Brown pleaded guilty to affray in July in connection with an incident at Tape nightclub in London in February 2023.

The singer was accused of attacking music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle during the incident.

Brown had faced more serious charges, including assault and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, but prosecutors dropped those charges following his guilty plea.

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The charge of affray reportedly carries a potential prison sentence of up to three years in the UK. Brown was granted bail and must return to the country ahead of his sentencing hearing.

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