Shadrack Sibiya resigns from Saps

Sibiya was initially placed on special leave in July 2025 before being suspended.

Shadrack Sibiya has resigned from the South African Police Service (Saps) following disciplinary proceedings against the now former deputy national police commissioner.

His disciplinary hearing had been scheduled to commence on Monday, 12 October 2026, as Saps pursued its internal process amid a separate legal challenge.

However, instead of the inquiry going ahead, Sibiya’s lawyers submitted his resignation letter at the outset of the hearing.

“As the former senior officer had an ongoing disciplinary case against him at the time of his resignation, his departure from the service is therefore regarded as a dishonourable discharge.

“The Saps confirms that Lieutenant-General Sibiya’s employment with the service has been terminated with immediate effect,” National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said in a statement on Monday.

Shadrack Sibiya disciplinary proceedings

Sibiya had been served with three separate disciplinary notices before his resignation, each dealing with distinct allegations and following its own schedule.

One disciplinary hearing had been scheduled to run from 2 to 6 November 2026, before resuming between 10 and 20 November.

A second inquiry, which concerned allegations arising from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, had initially been scheduled for 5 October.

However, the proceedings were postponed to 12 October after Sibiya lodged an urgent application with the Labour Court seeking to halt the disciplinary process.

Saps had not disclosed the date for the third disciplinary hearing.

Allegations

Sibiya has faced scrutiny over various allegations raised during investigations into alleged criminality, corruption and interference within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

The former senior police official was accused of colluding with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to disband the political killings task team (PKTT), allegedly to shield organised crime syndicates from investigation, among other allegations.

Testimony before the Madlanga commission has further painted a picture of Sibiya as having close ties to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a controversial businessman currently facing several criminal charges.

Sibiya has also been charged of sexual grooming, human trafficking and rape involving a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman.

He is currently in custody as he seeks bail.

Career

Sibiya’s career has long been marked by controversy.

He rose through the ranks of Saps to become Gauteng provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks.

In 2015, he was dismissed from the elite unit following allegations linked to the illegal rendition of Zimbabwean nationals during his tenure.

Four years later, he resurfaced in local government as head of the City of Johannesburg’s anti-corruption unit, Group Forensics and Investigation Services (GFIS).

That appointment, too, proved turbulent.

Sibiya later faced investigations involving R3.5 million in alleged unlawful gratification and R580 000 in irregular expenditure linked to his time at the metro.

He denied the allegations.

In an unexpected twist, the Labour Appeal Court overturned his Hawks dismissal in May 2022, ordering his reinstatement.

Two months later, Sibiya returned to Saps.

By July 2023, he had climbed back to the top echelons of power, promoted to deputy national police commissioner for crime detection.

Sibiya was then placed on special leave in July 2025 before being suspended in September of the same year.

Fast forward to October 2026, he is no longer an employee of Saps.