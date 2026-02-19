Dr Lindelani Mkhize denies financial misconduct allegations

According to the statement, governance tensions intensified when some members expressed an intention to exit the group.

Dr Lindelani Mkhize has denied allegations of financial misconduct linked to Joyous Celebration amid a board dispute within the music group.

Recent reports claimed that Mkhize, a director and founding member of the group, was involved in misconduct related to its finances and governance.

According to TimesLive, Joyous Celebration co-directors have accused Mkhize of multiple financial irregularities.

A statement shared on social media on behalf of Mkhize said the allegations were incorrect and stemmed from longstanding governance disputes within the group.

“Dr Mkhize categorically rejects any suggestion of improper or unlawful conduct,” the statement read.

The statement said Mkhize has never had access to the company’s bank account.

“Dr Mkhize has never transacted on the company’s bank account nor exercised control over payments.”

It added that payment administration was handled by the music group’s office under a duly appointed bank transactor, and that the bank’s audit trail supported this.

Joyous Celebration governance tensions

According to the statement, governance tensions intensified in December 2021, when some members expressed an intention to exit the group.

Dr Mkhize said that after written confirmation was received in March 2022, he supported a separation process, provided the group’s finances were independently valued and fully disclosed.

The statement said financial concerns emerged after administration functions were moved in-house.

During that period, “significant liabilities, including tax-related obligations, accumulated”.

It said no further clarification has been provided regarding those liabilities or continued payments to members who were no longer active.

The statement added that the dispute is now subject to formal arbitration.

“These matters are subject to formal arbitration, where all parties, including Dr Mkhize, will account fully in accordance with due process,” noted the statement.

