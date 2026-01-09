Celebs And Viral

'They are using me as a blood sacrifice': Fans concerned as Nicole Nyaba fears for her life

By Lineo Lesemane

9 January 2026

Nicole Nyaba, the former girlfriend of the late rapper AKA, has sparked mixed reactions after sharing a series of posts on social media about her personal struggles.

In the posts, Nyaba said she fears for her life. She alleged that members of her paternal family want to use her as a sacrifice.

“I don’t know what happened, but my Ndlovu family is in trouble, and they are using me as a blood sacrifice,” she wrote.

She also claimed that she was told she would be “a prisoner to these powerful black men” in the afterlife.

Nyaba said the situation is linked to the death of her uncle.

“I’m unaware of the dealings with them and my late uncle… that was the reason [he was] killed and said to be suicide,” she wrote.

“I’ve been trying to hold together since November 2024 because that’s when it got worse. I fear my death now and fear the afterlife,” she added.

Nicole Nyaba: ‘I am dying today’

This is not the first time Nyaba has made such claims on social media. In March last year, she shared similar allegations, saying her life was in danger.

“So [they’re] saying I’m dying today. I’m all alone. My father and sister are also dying today,” she wrote at the time.

Social Media reactions

The posts drew mixed reactions on social media. Some users said they believe she is in danger, while others speculated that she may be experiencing mental health challenges.

“Hi sisi, I hope you are okay wherever you are. I know this is a cry for help, and I pray someone out there provides you with all the help you need,” one comment read.

Another said, “She is clearly having a mental breakdown. People be kind.”

