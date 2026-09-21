Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber dies aged 27

The model died at a rehab facility.

American model Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday aged 27, US media reported.

He died at a rehab facility, according to online records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The cause of death was not listed.

Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber attend The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. Picture: Getty Images

Crawford’s agent confirmed the death and told TMZ and CNN: “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Born in California in 1999, Presley Gerber modelled like his mother and sister Kaia Gerber, making his runway debut for Italian label Moschino at age 16.

In recent years, he had spoken openly on social media about his mental health struggles and drug use.