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Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber dies aged 27

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

21 September 2026

05:40 pm

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The model died at a rehab facility.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Picture: Getty Images

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American model Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday aged 27, US media reported.

He died at a rehab facility, according to online records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The cause of death was not listed.

Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber attend The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. Picvture via John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images
Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber attend The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. Picture: Getty Images

Crawford’s agent confirmed the death and told TMZ and CNN: “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Born in California in 1999, Presley Gerber modelled like his mother and sister Kaia Gerber, making his runway debut for Italian label Moschino at age 16.

In recent years, he had spoken openly on social media about his mental health struggles and drug use.

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