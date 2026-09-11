PODCAST: Breaking the silence around suicide

Parbhoo-Seetha said Sadag receives between 2 500 and 3 000 calls a day, with one in four being serious suicide-related calls.

As South Africa marked World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday, 10 September, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is urging people to have more open conversations about suicide and mental health.

WATCH: World Suicide Prevention Month discussion

Speaking to The Citizen, Sadag project manager for education Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha said stigma remains one of the biggest barriers preventing people from seeking help.

“So many people are so afraid to talk about when they are struggling with a mental health condition,” Parbhoo-Seetha said, adding that people often fear being judged or perceived as weak.

She said World Suicide Prevention Day provides an opportunity to “shine a light” on a subject many people still avoid discussing.

‘Stop and listen’

Parbhoo-Seetha said people should not simply ask someone how they are before walking away, but should take the time to listen to the answer.

“We need to stop when we ask that question, ‘How are you?’ Actually stop and listen and say, ‘How are you really?'” she said.

She said people experiencing suicidal thoughts or mental health challenges may be dealing with several pressures at once, rather than one specific problem.

She gave the example of children dealing with financial difficulties at home, school pressures, conflict with parents and bullying, saying these issues can become an “ongoing cycle”.

‘There is help’

Parbhoo-Seetha said Sadag receives between 2 500 and 3 000 calls a day at its call centre, with about one in four being serious suicide-related calls.

She said South Africa records an estimated 23 completed suicides a day, while warning that suicide statistics are not always clearly reported.

“There’s a lot of people who are feeling really, really helpless and hopeless,” she said.

Parbhoo-Seetha said that talking about suicide can help people realise that support is available and that suicide does not have to be their final step.