Holidaymaker dies after vehicle submerges in Goukou River

His sister, reportedly injured in the accident, is receiving hospital treatment.

A 21‑year‑old man has died after a vehicle was found submerged in the Goukou River near the river mouth in the Western Cape, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

The grim discovery was made early on Tuesday morning, 15 September 2026.

Car in river

“At 06h27, NSRI Stilbaai duty crew were activated following reports of a vehicle in the Goukou River,” said Lian Combrinck, NSRI Stilbaai deputy station commander.

“On arrival, a vehicle was discovered submerged with one person trapped inside.”

Rescue swimmers, supported by Saps, WC Government Health EMS and Hessequa Fire and Rescue, worked with Police divers to recover the body.

“With fear for the vehicle being swept downriver in the outgoing tide, NSRI rescue swimmers assisted Police to recover the body of a male from the vehicle,” Combrinck said.

Holiday

The man, who was on holiday in Stilbaai with family, was declared deceased by paramedics. His sister, reportedly injured in the accident, is receiving hospital treatment.

“The body of the deceased male was taken into the care of the Police and the Government Health Forensic Pathology Service. Police have opened an inquest docket,” Combrinck said.

Condolences have been conveyed to the family.

Paddlers rescued

Meanwhile, NSRI Simons Town rescued two experienced paddlers from St Francis Bay after their double surf‑ski capsized in rough seas during a Millers Point to Fish Hoek downwind paddle on Saturday, 12 September.

“At 15h56 our duty crew were activated after reports that the pair were overdue. Sea conditions were 35‑ to 40‑knot winds with 2‑metre swells,” station commander Darren Zimmerman said.

A sweeping search located the male seated on the craft and the female clinging to the back, exhausted and hypothermic after nearly two hours in the water.

Exhaustion

Rescue swimmers secured both and recovered the surf‑ski.

“They were treated for severe hypothermia before being released into family care. We commend fellow paddlers for raising the alarm,” Zimmerman added.

It was determined that they had been in the water, exhausted and hypothermic, while regularly attempting to board their craft, for close to 2 hours.