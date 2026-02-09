Donations top R500 000 for late MultiChoice security officer David Sejobe

Sejobe was hit by a vehicle while cycling to work on Friday, 30 January.

At least R560 000 has been donated in memory of MultiChoice security officer and cyclist David Sejobe.

The funds were raised through a BackaBuddy account opened on 31 January 2026.

Organisers said the money will be used for Sejobe’s funeral and memorial service expenses.

The campaign initially set a goal of R20 000 and has since massively exceeded that target.

“Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden on his loved ones and is deeply appreciated,” the campaign message read.

Organisers confirmed that all proceeds will go directly to Sejobe’s family.

“This campaign has been established in loving memory of David Sejobe to provide direct financial support to Mrs Sejobe and her children, who are the sole identified beneficiaries of this fund.

“All proceeds raised through this campaign will be paid directly to Mrs Sejobe and used for the care, wellbeing and the future needs of the immediate Sejobe family,” reads the statement on the campaign.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mourners celebrate the life of David Sejobe outside MultiChoice

A good man who made people smile

Sejobe, 49, passed away on Friday, 30 January, after being hit by a vehicle while cycling to work.

Colleagues described him as a kind and helpful person.

“Sejobe was a good man; he always made us smile. Whenever we came to the office to look for something, he was the person we would go to. We really lost a great man,” said Innoviator Nkomo, as quoted by Randburg Sun.

Sejobe was laid to rest at his home village, Ha-Mashamba, Mukondeni, outside Elim in Limpopo, on Saturday, 7 February 2026.

Rest In Power, brother David Sejobe, we will always remember your radiant smile and good gesture. RIPDavidSejobe✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/3Sn1qhiz11 February 1, 2026

NOW READ: ‘A prayer in sound’: Maleh to launch ‘Dithapelo’ album at Market Theatre [WATCH]