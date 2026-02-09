Celebs And Viral

Donations top R500 000 for late MultiChoice security officer David Sejobe

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

9 February 2026

03:13 pm

Sejobe was hit by a vehicle while cycling to work on Friday, 30 January.

Mourners pay tribute to well known MultiChoice sercurity guard and cyclist David Sejobe

Mourners pay tribute to well known MultiChoice security guard and cyclist David Sejobe, 2 February 2026, outside the MultiChoice offices in Randburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

At least R560 000 has been donated in memory of MultiChoice security officer and cyclist David Sejobe.

The funds were raised through a BackaBuddy account opened on 31 January 2026.

Organisers said the money will be used for Sejobe’s funeral and memorial service expenses.

The campaign initially set a goal of R20 000 and has since massively exceeded that target.

“Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden on his loved ones and is deeply appreciated,” the campaign message read.

Organisers confirmed that all proceeds will go directly to Sejobe’s family.

“This campaign has been established in loving memory of David Sejobe to provide direct financial support to Mrs Sejobe and her children, who are the sole identified beneficiaries of this fund.

“All proceeds raised through this campaign will be paid directly to Mrs Sejobe and used for the care, wellbeing and the future needs of the immediate Sejobe family,” reads the statement on the campaign.

A good man who made people smile

Sejobe, 49, passed away on Friday, 30 January, after being hit by a vehicle while cycling to work.

Colleagues described him as a kind and helpful person.

“Sejobe was a good man; he always made us smile. Whenever we came to the office to look for something, he was the person we would go to. We really lost a great man,” said Innoviator Nkomo, as quoted by Randburg Sun.

Sejobe was laid to rest at his home village, Ha-Mashamba, Mukondeni, outside Elim in Limpopo, on Saturday, 7 February 2026.

