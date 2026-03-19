This is the last day you can watch your favourite shows on Showmax  

Showmax originals will be moved to DStv Stream.

In a bid to keep Showmax alive in some form, MultiChoice has announced that Showmax Originals will move to DStv Stream once the platform shuts down. The streaming service will officially close on 30 April 2026, bringing an era to an end.

This move comes after representatives of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) and the Competition Commission were grilled by members of parliament’s portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies about how the French media giant, Canal+, received the green light to acquire MultiChoice.

The pay-TV operator said on Thursday that Showmax Originals and some content on the streaming service will be available on DStv Compact and DStv Premium packages via DStv Stream.

Showmax was established in August 2015, but the streaming service has been losing money, making things worse for its already-struggling owner, MultiChoice.

Showmax Originals

Nomsa Philiso, a director of content at MultiChoice, said Showmax Originals have been built through partnerships with producers, writers and creative talent across Africa.

“Series like The Wife, Youngins, Devilsdorp, and Adulting, along with productions from Nigeria, Kenya and across the continent, were created through collaboration between MultiChoice’s content teams and local producers,” she said.

Philiso added that this content will be available on DStv Stream, previously DStv Now. The content will be available alongside African and international content, live channels, and sports.

Showmax series available on DStv stream

There will be a dedicated Showmax section in the DStv Stream app, where customers can watch shows like Law, Love and Betrayal, alongside popular series from across the continent, such as Wura and Single Kiasi.

“International content on demand includes various Real Housewives series, Starfleet Academy, The Burbs, and The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, as well as popular Afrikaans titles such as Die Kantoor and Koek,” read the media statement.

MultiChoice has assured that more movies and series will be added over the coming weeks. “Customers can download the DStv Stream app or visit the DStv website, log in or sign up, and navigate to the Showmax section.”

Best of both worlds

MultiChoice said moving Showmax content to DStv Stream will offer its customers “the best of both worlds”.

“Sport remains a key part of the experience. Through SuperSport, subscribers can watch competitions such as the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, LaLiga and South Africa’s Betway Premiership, including the Soweto Derby on 25 April, as well as additional SuperSport channels.

“Unlike Showmax Premier League, which was only available on mobile devices, DStv Stream can be viewed on smart TVs as well as mobile devices.”

Who approved the takeover?

However, Canal+’s decision to close Showmax has left a bitter taste in the mouths of members of parliament (MPs), prompting the authorities who approved the merger to answer some of the burning questions.

The portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies, which oversees policy on broadcasting, telecommunications and IT, was told by the Competition Commission on Tuesday that it is investigating some of Canal+’s decisions since taking over MultiChoice.

The Competition Commission was one of the regulatory bodies that greenlit the deal; however, it did so on strict conditions. Investigations by the body will reveal whether the French media giant has breached any of the conditions set.

Canal+ acquired MultiChoice six months ago; however, if investigations reveal that any conditions were overstepped, the deal could be reversed. Such action has never previously been taken in South Africa.

Restructuring MultiChoice

Initially, the deal received criticism and faced regulatory hurdles as the Electronic Communications Act (ECA) limits foreign ownership and control in commercial broadcasting licensees to 20%, preventing foreign entities from exercising control.

Foreign entities are restricted from holding more than 20% of voting shares, financial interests, or director positions in these licensees. However, the two companies found a structure that addressed concerns, satisfying Icasa and the Competition Commission.

The structure that Canal+ and MultiChoice found to get their way was placed under the spotlight on Tuesday, with MPs questioning how Icasa and the Competition Commission allowed it to proceed. The MPs heard that Icasa did not actually decide on the deal because there was no transfer of ownership of MultiChoice’s broadcast licence in South Africa.

According to Business Day, Tsholofelo Bodlani of the DA questioned the transaction: “Is the ECA suitable for such transactions? I’m not convinced. I do not believe that these operations and transactions are happening in a conducive legislative environment.”

Legislation change

Without a change in legislation, the deal cannot be reversed. This is why Sixolisa Gcilishe of the EFF called for a revamp of the act.

“These are the things we’ve been speaking about in this committee, that we have a lot of outdated laws. This situation shows that we have outdated and weak laws. I would have expected Icasa to recommend to parliament that we urgently amend the law and close this control loophole and protect these sovereign assets from foreign control.”

The ANC’s Shaik Imraan Subrathie questioned whether the deal risks relegating South Africa to a consumer role rather than a co-creator of technology and content.

These concerns are at odds with the regulator’s assessment of the transaction, as the body concluded that a combination with Canal+ would make MultiChoice more globally competitive.