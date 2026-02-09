Entertainment

‘A prayer in sound’: Maleh to launch ‘Dithapelo’ album at Market Theatre [WATCH]

By Cornelia Le Roux

9 February 2026

Maleh hails the Market Theatre as a venue that embodies honesty and history - the 'right place' to reveal the full power of 'Dithapelo'.

maleh dithapelo album market theatre launch concert

Soulful songbird Maleh will be launching her long-awaited new album. ‘Dithapelo, with a once-off live concert at the Market Theatre in Johanesburg at the end of March. Pictures: Instagram and Supplied

Celebrated for her genre-defying sound, award-winning songstress Maleh, will bring her long-awaited new album, Dithapelo, to life in a once-off concert at Johannesburg’s iconic Market Theatre next month.

Set in the heart of Newtown, the Market Theatre stands as one of South Africa’s most storied cultural landmarks. It is a fitting stage for an album that speaks to both personal transformation and collective experience. 

“This is not just a concert. It is an invitation into my story, my faith and my healing,” enthused the powerhouse vocalist whose real name is Malehlokoa Hlalele.

“The Market Theatre felt like the right place to share this chapter. It holds history, honesty and heart.”

‘Dithapelo’: New chapter of artistic and spiritual rebirth

The concert follows closely on the release of Dithapelo, whose singles have resonated strongly with audiences.

The title track Dithapelo, alongside follow-up releases Baba and Umusa, have drawn widespread acclaim, positioning the album as one of Maleh’s most compelling offerings to date.

Even before its official release, ‘Dithapelo’ surpassed 150 000 streams, with singles like ‘Baba’ and ‘Umusa’ earning widespread acclaim. Picture: Instagram/ maleh_music

The release of the single Dithapelo in November 2025 marked the beginning of the SAMA winner‘s new chapter of artistic and spiritual rebirth.

The song, which means “Prayers” in Sesotho, is a heartfelt reflection on faith, healing and transformation.

Vocal energy of Maleh and Mzizi

Maleh’s Dithapelo track features Mzizi, a rising Mosotho artist, whose vocal energy blends seamlessly with Maleh’s soulful tone.

Mzizi Maleh Dithapelo
Mzizi. Picture: Facebook

Together, they create a sound that merges Afro-soul, Afro-pop and gospel influences. The track reflects her Basotho roots while embracing a broader, more spiritual musical direction.

‘The album changed me before I even shared it’

With Dithapelo, Maleh turns inward, offering listeners a body of work shaped by reflection, prayer and spiritual awakening.

Dithapelo marks a season where faith and artistry meet without compromise,” the soulful songstress revealed.

“It is a prayer in sound. This album changed me before I even shared it.”

Reflecting on ‘Dithapelo’: ‘The most honest music I’ve ever made’ – Maleh

Spiritual awakening

“This album is an offering. I wanted to invite people into my personal conversations with my Maker, the Most High God, my prayers set to music,” Maleh shared.

 “Sonically, the work remains soulful, but it carries more depth, more stillness and more truth. It comes from a place of surrender, reflection, and renewal, where faith and artistry meet without compromise. 

On vulnerability and artistic rebirth

“This is the most honest music I’ve ever made, and I hope that when people hear it, they hear themselves too, their questions, their prayers, their hope. I can’t wait to share this next chapter with the world.

Maleh
For Maleh, whose new album is shaped by surrender, reflection and renewal, the Market Theatre as launch concert venue for ‘Dithapelo’ provides a stage that insists on depth. Picture: Instagram

“I wasn’t interested in making noise. I wanted to make meaning,” Maleh added.

On sound, heritage and depth

My Basotho roots are deeply present in this work. They ground the music and give it spirit.”

On audience connection

“I hope people hear themselves in these songs, their questions, their prayers, their hope,” she continued.

The magic of Maleh over the years

Renowned for her captivating stage presence and a voice that carries both tenderness and command, the Lesotho-born singer-songwriter has built a career defined by depth and authenticity. 

Rooted in her Basotho heritage, her music weaves Afro-soul, Afro-pop and gospel influences into a sound that feels at once intimate and expansive.

Singer songwriter Maleh new album launch Dithapelo
Maleh’s debut album, Step Child, earned her a SAMA for Best African Adult Album.

Maleh is widely regarded as one of Southern Africa’s most distinctive Afro-soul voices. She first rose to prominence as a member of the award-winning Afro-pop group Kaya before launching a celebrated solo career.

  • Her 2011 debut album, Step Child, earned her a SAMA for Best African Adult Album and produced enduring hits such as Chimsoro and Under My Skin.
  • Her international breakthrough came with You Make My Heart Go, a song that topped charts across Africa and Europe and was named one of the Top Five African Songs by The Guardian UK.
  • Over the years, Maleh has shared stages with global icons including Angie Stone, Tamia, Keri Hilson, and the late Oliver Mtukudzi.
  • Following a period of creative retreat, she returned in 2022 with Lerato Laka, earning a Basadi Women in Music Award and reaffirming her place as a storyteller of rare emotional depth.

Maleh live at the Market Theatre: A night of soul, spirit and storytelling

This upcoming album launch performance at the Market Theatre will invite audiences into Maleh’s most vulnerable and spiritually rich work yet.

More than a concert, the evening promises a deeply personal encounter, one that traces her journey through faith, growth and artistic rebirth.

Fans can expect an immersive experience where song becomes testimony and melody carries meaning beyond sound.

“If someone leaves feeling seen, comforted, or strengthened, then the music has done its work,” said Maleh.

‘Dithapelo’ launch concert: What to know

  • Date: Saturday, 28 March 2026
  • Venue: The Market Theatre, Newtown, Johannesburg

