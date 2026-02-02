WATCH: Mourners celebrate the life of David Sejobe outside MultiChoice

Mourners gathered outside the Multichoice Head Office in Randburg to commemorate David Sejobe.
Mourners have on Monday paid tribute to MultiChoice security guard David Sejobe after he passed away last week Friday.
Sejobe was fatally struck by a car as he was cycling to work from his home in Orange Farm.
He became popular on social media when a video of him sharing that he cycles from Orange Farm to Randburg daily went viral.
Sejobe was also known for his cheerful personality and his jovial antics outside the MultiChoice building.
