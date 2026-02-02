WATCH: Mourners celebrate the life of David Sejobe outside MultiChoice

Mourners gathered outside the Multichoice Head Office in Randburg to commemorate David Sejobe.

Mourners have on Monday paid tribute to MultiChoice security guard David Sejobe after he passed away last week Friday.

Sejobe was fatally struck by a car as he was cycling to work from his home in Orange Farm.

He became popular on social media when a video of him sharing that he cycles from Orange Farm to Randburg daily went viral.

Mourners pay tribute to well known MultiChoice sercurity guard and cyclist David Sejobe on 2 February 2026, outside the MultiChoice offices in Randburg. Forty-nine-year-old Sejobe was fatally struck by a car on his commute to work on Friday, 30 January. He was beloved for his daily jovial and encouraging antics outside the MultiChoice building on Bram Fischer Drive, and for a video that went viral of him explaining how he cycles to work everyday from Orange Farm to Randburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Sejobe was also known for his cheerful personality and his jovial antics outside the MultiChoice building.

