David Sejobe: Man who brightened Randburg streets with his smile

Sejobe’s cheerful presence at MultiChoice and daily acts of kindness sparked a wave of generosity and heartfelt tributes.

Last week was a typically Schrödinge’s Cat for South Africans – especially Joburgers – heartrendingly sad and heart-warmingly inspiring, both at the same time.

David Sejobe, 49, was killed 12 days ago, knocked off his bike in the early hours of the morning of Friday, 30 January, as he cycled from his home in Orange Farm to his workplace in Randburg.

It was a trip he did every day. He was a fanatical cyclist; he once rode non-stop to Venda. In a moment, he became a statistic.

Other cyclists have been run over and killed. In fact, two men – Atish Jivan, 52, and Jayesh Madhav, 49 – were tragically killed by a motorist on the R82 outside Walkerville on Sunday.

No-one, though, could unlock the collective mourning that this very ordinary, but very special man did.

Sejobe might only have been a security guard at MultiChoice, but if you ever drove past their offices and caught his eye, you would have been met by a loud hello and the brightest smile you could imagine.

If you ever had business at the pay-TV company, he would be the one marshalling your parking and helping you when you left afterwards to safely get into the perennially busy Randburg street.

If there was ever a man who radiated kindness and brightened the darkest day it was Sejobe, which was why it was wonderful to see MultiChoice dedicate its electronic billboard that spans Bram Fischer to his memory and send out the internal communications it did about his untimely death to its staff.

It was wonderful to see his employers, Fidelity Group, pay their respects.

It was wonderful to see the outpouring of love and sharing of testimonies about Sejobe.

In typical South African style, open wallets followed open hearts, a BackaBuddy campaign for him that had a modest target of R20 000 rocketed to almost half a million rands by the weekend.

As the bandwagon gathered pace, undertakers offered to do the funeral back in Venda.

It’s a wonderful story of coming together, everyone from different cultures, classes, creeds and, yes, colour, in a way that only South Africa can.

The greatest sadness of all, though, is that Sejobe wasn’t alive to see it – to understand how much he was loved, or to experience the very real financial benefit of that affection.

Wouldn’t it have been wonderful if it had been the other way round?

