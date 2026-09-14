‘I enjoy spending time in the kitchen’: Former Springbok captain John Smit beats a fan in a cook-off

The cook-off was hosted by former Springbok player Steven Kitshoff.

Former Springbok captain John Smit won a cooking challenge against Pick n Pay customer Penny Nhlapo.

The cook-off was hosted by former Springbok player Steven Kitshoff.

Nhlapo qualified for the cook-off after correctly identifying Smit as the Mystery Driver in a Pick n Pay asap! competition.

She won R10 000 and was invited to meet Smit before taking part in the cook-off.

“I said ‘Amen’ – this is an answered prayer,” Nhlapo said after being told she had won.

The Mystery Driver was revealed at Pick n Pay On Nicol on Friday, 11 September, during a live Inspire video feature on the asap! app.

John Smit wins cook-off

The pair had 20 minutes to prepare their own versions of a burger using the same core ingredients.

Each contestant also had to choose one South African ingredient from a selection that included atchar, chakalaka, crispy onions and pickled onions.

Ianthe Sandnes, integrated lead for Pick n Pay asap!, said the burgers were assessed on flavour, presentation, texture and overall execution.

“The challenge was about more than simply building a good burger. Each creation had to deliver on three measures – big bite, big build and bok-worthy,” Sandnes said.

Smit prepared a double-patty burger called The Big John. It included onions, mushrooms, peppadews, cheese, chakalaka, mayonnaise and chutney.

“A Bok Burger must have some punch,” Smit said.

Nhlapo prepared a burger called Penny Gold. It consisted of a single patty, atchar, cheese, tomato, lettuce, browned buns and sauce.

She said she chose the ingredients because she wanted to “go for the health benefits”.

Smit was announced as the winner of the cook-off.

The former Springbok captain also spoke about his interest in food and cooking.

“I love food. I love going to restaurants and experimenting. My wife is an unbelievable cook, so I enjoy spending time in the kitchen. I do make a huge mess, which is why she doesn’t like me in the kitchen, but I do clean up, eventually,” he said.

Nhlapo on meeting Smit

For Nhlapo, the event was also her first time meeting the former Springbok captain in person.

“I was super excited. I got to see him live next to me for the first time in my life, rather than through a recording like television or the internet. This will be a lifetime memory,” she said.