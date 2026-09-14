‘We had to dig deep,’ says Krappie about Boks’ fightback from Ellis Park loss to series triumph

The Springboks had to go back to their DNA after losing their RGR opener, before winning the next three Tests to clinch the series against the All Blacks.

As the Springboks celebrated an impressive 3-1 series win over the All Blacks in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, scrumhalf Morné van den Berg reflected on the hard work the team had to do after losing the opening Test.

The All Blacks built some good momentum ahead of the Test series, beating three of SA’s URC franchises in the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls, before stunning the hosts 33-16 in the opening Test at Ellis Park.

A few days later a much-changed All Blacks side were given a run for their money in their final tour franchise match against the Lions, sneaking a 41-35 win.

But that was as good as it got for the visitors as the Boks hit back with a 33-26 win in Cape Town and 29-24 win in Soweto, to take a 2-1 series lead into the finale in Baltimore, with them then producing their best performance to seal the trophy thanks to an impressive 43-28 result.

Krappie, as he is affectionately known, didn’t feature in the opening Test, before playing twice off the bench and then started in the USA, explained that the team had to go back to their DNA after the disappointing opening loss.

“Obviously, 1-0 down (after Ellis Park), we had to dig deep. It’s a special group we have here and it is special to play for this team. I think just like, obviously, going back to our DNA, sticking to and backing our game model, and not falling into a trap (against them was important),” said Van den Berg.

“We just backed our game and how we want to play, and forced that onto them. New Zealand were unbelievable at times, and we had to work hard. I think in the crucial moments we got the better of them.”

Tight calls

He explained how some calls went their way, like when he was lucky not to be yellow carded for an off the ball tackle on his opposite number, Cam Roigard, after the TMO spotted the New Zealander in an offside position at the ruck before Van den Berg’s offence.

“I think, obviously, one of those decisions where Cam broke through and he was offside. One of those split (second) decisions that went our way, I think, did a bit of a momentum shift,” said Van den Berg.

“I think also the set-piece did very well to get us that dominance, get us over the advantage line and get us in the right areas at the right times.”

Before this series Van den Berg had only played six games for the Boks and never against the All Blacks, but he ended up playing three times against their biggest rivals, after an injury to Grant Williams opened the door for him.

His impressive 37-minute cameo in Soweto in particular earned him his start in the important final game in the USA, and he responded with a fantastic man-of-the-match performance.

“It was my first start against the All Blacks, and I just have massive admiration for their skill and their ability to move the ball. It’s incredible. So to have felt that for the first time (was good). They’re a proper rugby team,” admitted Van den Berg.