Five Springbok players who put up their hands in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry

These five less experienced Test Boks showed they have more international rugby in them.

The Springboks showed exactly why they have been the best team in the world over the past seven years, as they clinched an impressive 3-1 series win over fierce rivals, the All Blacks, in the inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) competition.

It was the first traditional tour between the two most successful rugby nations in history since 1996.

Both teams picked up impressive wins; the All Blacks stunning the hosts 33-16 in the opener at Ellis Park, while the Boks produced a finishing flourish in the finale in Baltimore to secure an emphatic 43-28 result.

But in between there were close wins for the Boks – 33-26 in Cape Town and 29-24 in Soweto.

Here then are five Bok players who put up their hands over the series to be considered for more regular game-time going forward.

Morné van den Berg (10 Tests)

It was a stunning series for scrumhalf Morné van den Berg, who can now consider himself one of the Boks’ top options. Before the series started Van den Berg was behind Grant Williams and Cobus Reinach in the pecking order, while he was also fighting with other players bubbling under like Herschel Jantjies and Embrose Papier.

But an injury to Williams in the opening Test opened the door for Van den Berg.

With Reinach starting the next two Tests, Van den Berg got his chance playing off the bench. His strong cameo in Soweto helped earn him his start in Baltimore and he responded with a man-of-the-match performance. He will now hope to be given a run of starts for the Boks in their end-of-year Nations Championship internationals in November.

Morné van den Berg has become the Boks’ most impressive No 9. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Deon Fourie (16 Tests)

Like Lazarus, Deon Fourie seems to have risen from the dead and given himself a real chance of being part of the Springboks World Cup squad in Australia next year as a 41-year-old.

Fourie, who turns 40 next week, almost retired due to injuries a couple of times over the past few years, but he kept going for the Stormers and was rewarded with a Bok recall just as the series started.

Having not played for the Boks since his heroics against the All Blacks in the 2023 World Cup final, it seems coach Rassie Erasmus trusts Fourie to be his fixer, with the utility forward covering hooker and loose forward, and playing in all three Bok wins over New Zealand in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

He admitted last week that if his body holds up, he’d definitely give the World Cup a crack.

Deon Fourie still going strong at close to 40. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Cameron Hanekom (6 Tests)

After a major injury kept Cameron Hanekom out of international action last year, and for most of the past URC season for the Bulls, he made an emphatic comeback and could become a vitally important member of the Springboks’ “bomb squad” heading into next year’s World Cup.

Like lock RG Snyman, warming the bench as an impact player could become a specialist position for Hanekom over the coming year.

His ability to play across the loose trio is very important, while his powerful running and breakdown ability are invaluable to the Boks towards the end of the game.

He started at flank against England, and eight against Argentina, but against the All Blacks played the Boks’ last three games off the bench, playing important roles in the final 20 minutes of each match to help them secure wins.

Cameron Hanekom has made a big impact from off the bench. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Ethan Hooker (13 Tests)

It will be very interesting to see who the Springboks will back as a regular starter on the wing between young Ethan Hooker or the experienced Kurt-Lee Arendse. Both Hooker and Arendse are attractive options – they are both great under the high ball, have electrifying feet, and both have good utility value.

Cheslin Kolbe, when fit, is one definite starter on the wing.

There are a few options on the other side and it seems like Hooker and Arendse will be battling it out for the spot. Hooker may have the edge over Arendse, as seen in the second All Blacks Test when Kolbe proved his fitness and coach Rassie Erasmus chose to keep Hooker and drop Arendse.

But it is incredibly tight to call. Hooker though again showed against the All Blacks just why he is so valued by Erasmus, after being a surprise pick a year or so ago.

Ethan Hooker enjoyed a good series against the All Blacks. Picture: Floris van Schouwenburg/Gallo Images

Paul de Villiers (4 Tests)

Although he only played one match against the All Blacks, Paul de Villiers is undoubtedly one of the next big things for the Springboks, and is arguably Siya Kolisi’s heir apparent.

With Kolisi unavailable during the Nations Championship, De Villiers superbly deputised in his absence in all three Bok games and then he stepped in and impressed again in the first Test against the All Blacks.

He has done nothing wrong since making his Bok Test debut in July, and it is only Kolisi’s continued impact and leadership qualities that see him ahead of the rising De Villiers, who will likely play back up to the Bok captain until next year’s World Cup.