Former ‘The Lion King’ star Imani Dia Smith stabbed to death

Over R1 million has been raised to assist with burial arrangements.

Tributes continue to pour in for Imani Dia Smith, who played Young Nala in Broadway’s The Lion King.

The 25-year-old was stabbed to death on 21 December 2021 in New Jersey, in the United States.

According to her family statement, Smith was killed by her boyfriend, 35-year-old Jordan D. Jackson-Small.

He has since been arrested and charged with murder.

New Jersey police said the killing was not a random act of violence.

“Smith and Jackson-Small knew each other prior to the incident, thus it was not a random act of violence,” police said in a statement.

Police said Jackson-Small was arrested without incident and faces multiple charges.

“Jackson-Small was arrested without incident and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon,” the statement said.

GoFundMe launched to support Smith family

Following her death, Smith’s family launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with burial costs and other expenses, including therapy for her son, siblings, and parents.

The campaign has raised more than $69,000 (about R1.15 million) of its $75,000 (about R1.2 million) target.

“Imani had her whole life ahead of her. She was a vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person,” the family said on the fundraising page.

“A true triple-threat performer, she most notably played the role of Young Nala on Broadway in Disney’s Lion King — an experience that reflected the joy, creativity, and light she put into the world.”

Smith is survived by her three-year-old son, her parents, two younger siblings, and extended family members.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for Smith.

