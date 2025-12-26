Entertainment

Song of the Year: Ukhozi FM addresses voting concerns following technical issues

The station said it has implemented additional monitoring measures to prevent the issue from happening again.

Ukhozi FM song of the year

Picture: Youtube/Screenshot

Ukhozi FM has addressed concerns raised by listeners about the integrity of its Song of the Year campaign, Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka.

This was after some listeners had reported that the automated SMS confirmation messages they received did not always reflect the song they had voted for, raising questions about whether their votes had been counted correctly.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the station said there had been an issue affecting automated SMS confirmation messages.

“This issue resulted in confirmation replies not always reflecting the selected song correctly. Importantly, this matter relates to the confirmation message layer only and does not impact the recording or allocation of votes.”

The station said it has fixed the problem and implemented additional monitoring measures to prevent the issue from happening again.

“Ukhozi FM takes the integrity of its Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign seriously and understands the responsibility that comes with managing a listener-driven voting campaign,” the statement read.

Ukhozi FM’s Song of the Year

In November, the station announced the top 20 songs from the entries and invited listeners to vote for their favourites.

The countdown has now reached the top 10, with the most-voted song set to officially welcome listeners into the new year.

The station said an independent auditor has been in place since the start of the campaign to verify voting data and confirm that votes are recorded accurately.

Ukhozi FM’s top 10 songs

Ukhozi FM New Year’s crossover top 10 songs. Picture: Screenshot

