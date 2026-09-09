‘SPCA needs to investigate’: Mixed reactions as Grace Mondlana shares how her puppy died

The puppy died just a few weeks after Grace hosted a luxurious birthday party for her other dog, Kai.

Content creator Grace Mondlana sparked mixed reactions after announcing that her second puppy, Bella, has died.

Mondlana shared the news in a video posted to her Instagram Stories, explaining what happened to the puppy.

In the video, she said Bella experienced ongoing vomiting and diarrhoea shortly after she got her.

“At first I really thought that it was the puppy phase, as I did experience the same thing with Kai when he was still four months old,” she said.

“But with Bella it was a little bit strange because the things that were happening took a little bit longer than they were supposed to.”

Mondlana said the symptoms continued for several weeks and that she took Bella to a vet.

“The pooping, the vomiting happened constantly from, I think, a week after I got her,” she said.

“Which was very concerning. So I took her to the vet, and I spent a lot of money because that particular vet kept on saying the same thing and giving me the same medicine.”

Mondlana said she eventually decided to take Bella to the SPCA after struggling to care for the puppy while recovering from an injury.

“I was not coping with her around and my injury,” she said.

She said she took Bella to the SPCA about two weeks ago, where she was told that the puppy’s condition had deteriorated.

“And you know what they said to me? ‘Ma’am, this has gotten to a point whereby it is considered animal cruelty,'” she said.

“Because she is internally bleeding and keeping her alive is just hurting her more. I was not aware of any of that.”

Mondlana said staff told her Bella could not be taken elsewhere and would have to be euthanised.

‘SPCA needs to investigate’

The video has since circulated on social media.

While some netizens sympathised with Mondlana, others accused her of seeking attention through the death of her puppy.

“Killing a Dog for funeral content is ridiculous!!!!!! Grace Mondlana needs to be stopped,” Osama wrote on X.

Zwai tweeted: “Killing your dog for content… SPCA needs to investigate, please.”

Others expressed sympathy for Mondlana following Bella’s death.

“RIP Bella… Grace Mondlana’s second baby. Losing a beloved pet is heartbreaking because they’re not just animals, they’re family. May Bella rest peacefully, and may Grace find comfort in all the beautiful memories they shared,” Beleza wrote.

"Let me poison this dog so it can die naturally and post a sympathy vlog for my audience.." — Bra Zwai(37+) 🧑‍💻 (@zwai_ndimba) September 9, 2026