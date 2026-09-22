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‘F***in hilarious’: Channing Tatum denies running secret IG account that trolled ex Zoë Kravitz

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Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

3 minute read

22 September 2026

02:59 pm

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A fan theory claimed Channing Tatum was secretly trolling ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz and her now-fiancé Harry Styles from a burner Instagram account.

Channing Tatum Shuts Down 'Burner Account' Conspiracy Theory Linking Him to Zoë Kravitz Trolling

Channing Tatum attends the premiere of “Josephine” during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. Picture: Leon Bennett, Getty Images

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This past weekend, a corner of the internet convinced itself it had cracked a celebrity mystery. An anonymous Instagram account, @bidness_nonya – nicknamed “Nonya Bidness” by fans – left snide comments on posts about Zoë Kravitz and her fiancé, Harry Styles. Pop culture sleuths noticed something odd: the account had precisely one follower, and that follower was Channing Tatum.

Given that Tatum and Kravitz dated from 2021, got engaged in 2023 and split the following year, the internet did the maths and landed on an obvious (if flimsy) conclusion that Tatum was secretly trolling his ex from the shadows.

The theory caught fire on X and spread through gossip hubs on other platforms like Reddit and Instagram.

The internet cross-examines its own theory

Several people in the online chatter pointed out that the account had originally been a Channing Tatum fan page, which Tatum may have followed years earlier, before it went private, changed its purpose, and stripped its followers down to just him. Shortly after the controversy went viral, Tatum reportedly unfollowed the account; it unfollowed him back, and the profile then went dark.

“F***in hilarious”

On Monday, Tatum addressed the theory head-on via his Instagram Story in a post still live at the time of publishing; he wrote:

“Yo, I truly can’t believe y’all think this is what I’m doing with my free time. F***in hilarious. Also, why would I follow a burner account if I didn’t want people to connect me to it? Wtf, come on. But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account @channingtatum”

The story is still doing rounds across entertainment outlets as Tatum’s denial has been updated as the final word on the matter. There’s been no further comment from Kravitz or Styles’ camps at the time of publishing.

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