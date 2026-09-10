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Musk’s X changes the rules of paid content: Here are the new terms to make money

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

10 September 2026

09:00 am

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Elon Musk has changed the terms and conditions of the social media payment terms after the abuse of non-original content on the platform

Musk's X changes the rules of paid content: Here are the new terms to make money

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Creators are being warned that recycled content could leave them waiting months for another chance to qualify for rewards.

The message sweeping across social media is one creators may want to take seriously: original content could be the key to getting rewarded, while recycled material could see creators left out in the cold.

A viral post circulating on Elon Musk‘s social media app, X, has sparked a fresh conversation about the importance of creating original work, with claims that creators rejected from an Original Content Reward programme could face a three-month wait before they can reapply.

For creators trying to turn social media into a career, that potential delay could be a major blow. Three months is a long time in the world of viral content.

The warning creators cannot ignore

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Picture: iStock

The online conversation comes as digital platforms increasingly focus on the value creators bring to the content ecosystem.

Simply downloading someone else’s video, reposting it, or making minimal changes may not be enough to demonstrate genuine originality. Creators are instead being encouraged to develop content that carries their own voice, ideas, personality and creative input.

That could include original videos, commentary, storytelling, tutorials, interviews, entertainment formats and content based on personal experiences. A rejection could hurt more than expected

The biggest concern is the claim about the three-month waiting period.

If applicable to the specific programme, being rejected would not simply mean missing out on a reward today. It could potentially mean waiting several months before getting another opportunity. For creators whose income depends on consistent production and audience growth, that could be particularly frustrating.

However, creators should check the official terms of the programme they are applying to because eligibility requirements and waiting periods can differ.

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Reposting could be a risky strategy

The wider message is nevertheless clear: creating original content matters. The creator economy is becoming increasingly competitive, and audiences are bombarded with videos and posts every day.

Standing out requires more than jumping on an existing trend.

Creators who want to build sustainable digital brands may need to focus on developing ideas that audiences associate specifically with them.

That means creating rather than copying, adding meaningful value rather than simply repackaging, and building a distinctive identity.

The viral warning may have delivered its message dramatically, but the takeaway is simple. If you want to get rewarded for your content, make sure there is something genuinely yours in it.

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