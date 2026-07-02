How Nandi Madida uses social media to help youth find jobs and support local businesses

The TV star is using her social media platforms to connect young South Africans with career advice and job opportunities, while helping local entrepreneurs reach potential customers.

Media personality Nandi Madida is using her social media platforms to help young South Africans access employment opportunities and promote local businesses.

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Madida called on professionals, employers and entrepreneurs to share opportunities and advice that could benefit young people.

In one post, she asked human resources (HR) professionals and people from different industries to help matric learners make informed career choices.

“I’d like to ask people working in HR, recruitment, or professionals across different industries. If a learner is deciding what to study after matric, which qualifications or careers generally have the strongest employment prospects and are most likely to lead to a job after graduation?

“Please share your advice, industry insights, and experiences in the comments. Let’s help our young people make informed decisions about their futures,” she wrote.

South Africa continues to grapple with high unemployment. In May, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) reported that the official unemployment rate rose from 31.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026.

Supporting entrepreneurs

Madida also encouraged entrepreneurs from townships, rural areas, suburbs and cities to promote their businesses in the comments.

“If you’re an entrepreneur or business owner in a township, rural area, suburb, or city, and you’d like more people to know about your business, please share it in the comments below.

“Let’s support local businesses, discover hidden gems, and help one another grow.”

She also appealed to businesses and organisations to share employment opportunities for young people.

“If anyone has employment opportunities, internships, learnerships, apprenticeships, mentorship programmes, bursaries, graduate programmes, or entry-level positions available across any industry for our bright South African youth, kindly share them in the comments below.”