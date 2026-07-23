Miss Supranational 2026: Evening gown portraits steal the show ahead of the grand final [PICTURES]

From liquid velvet to full-beaded fringe, the evening gown looks emerging from Miss Supranational 2026 are setting the tone for a sultry, statement-making finale.

As the countdown to Miss Supranational 2026 ticks closer, the pageant’s national delegates have been unveiling their evening gown portraits – and if this year’s looks are anything to go by, the competition for the crown (and for Best in Evening Gown) is going to be fierce.

The 17th edition of Miss Supranational will crown its winner on 31 July 2026 at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sącz, Poland, with Brazil’s Eduarda Braum handing over her title at the end of the night.

But in the weeks leading up to the final, delegates from across the globe have been dropping their official evening gown portraits – glamorous, studio-lit images that give fans their first real look at how each queen plans to command the stage.

From liquid velvet to hand-beaded fringe, here’s a look at some of the standout gowns doing the rounds.

The front-runners

Miss Supranational Côte d’Ivoire, Lisa Konan, went full drama in a black velvet mermaid gown finished with a cascading, hand-beaded royal blue cape that spills all the way to the floor – structured on top, sultry all the way down.

Miss Supranational Côte d’Ivoire 2026. Picture: Instagram, @misssupranational by Radochna Śmigielska

Miss Supranational Ghana, Naa Asheley Nartey, opted for old Hollywood glamour in a wine-red velvet and rhinestone corset gown, complete with an off-the-shoulder drape and a thigh-high slit that’s already generating buzz online.

Miss Supranational Ghana 2026. Picture: Instagram, @misssupranational by Radochna Śmigielska

Miss Supranational Guatemala, Elizabeth Blanco, is one to watch for Best in Evening Gown honours – her fully beaded lilac and lavender gown, with its sculpted long sleeves and sheer corseted bodice, is a masterclass in craftsmanship.

Miss Supranational Guatemala 2026. Picture: Instagram, @misssupranational by Radochna Śmigielska

Miss Supranational Japan, Sadia Nagatori, kept things sleek and architectural in a cobalt blue two-piece with dramatic, floor-length sleeves that almost look like a cape and a bejewelled waist detail, proof that a gown doesn’t need embellishment everywhere to make an impact.

Miss Supranational Japan 2026. Picture: Instagram, @misssupranational by Radochna Śmigielska

South Africa’s contender

Closer to home, Miss Supranational South Africa, Shannon Benting, is turning heads in an emerald green, fully beaded fringe gown over a sheer nude base – a plunging neckline, a high slit and metres of fringe that will move beautifully under stage lights. It’s a bold, unapologetically glamorous choice from New Romantics Couture, and exactly the kind of look that tends to land on best-dressed lists.

Miss Supranational South Africa 2026.Picture: Instagram, @misssupranational by Radochna Śmigielska

More gowns worth a mention

Miss Supranational El Salvador (Argelia Rodriguez) went for understated sophistication in a teal, high-neck satin gown with a daring side slit.

Miss Supranational El Salvador 2026. Picture: Instagram, @misssupranational by Radochna Śmigielska

Miss Supranational Portugal (Sabrina Gladio) chose a metallic magenta gown with a sheer, crystal-embellished corset and a dramatically draped skirt.

Miss Supranational Portugal 2026. Picture: Instagram, @misssupranational by Radochna Śmigielska

Miss Supranational Tanzania (Tracy Nabukeera) stood out with a black gown featuring a striking turquoise feather-print train.

Miss Supranational Tanzania 2026. Picture: Instagram, @misssupranational by Radochna Śmigielska

Miss Supranational United States (Marley Stokes) kept it classic in a red halter-neck gown with a beaded skirt and thigh-high slit.

Miss Supranational United States 2026. Picture: Instagram, @misssupranational by Radochna Śmigielska

Miss Supranational Zimbabwe (Nicole Nyawera) brought texture to the mix in a powder blue, 3D floral-embellished gown with a matching floral shoulder detail.

Miss Supranational Zimbabwe 2026. Picture: Instagram, @misssupranational by Radochna Śmigielska

How to vote

Fans don’t have to just watch from the sidelines. As part of an official influencer challenge, supporters can vote for their favourite delegate by interacting with her post on the official Miss Supranational Instagram account. Voting closes on Saturday, 25 July at 8pm, so there’s still time to rally behind your pick before the window shuts.

With portraits like these already setting the bar, all eyes will be on Nowy Sącz on 31 July to see which of these gowns, and which queen, takes the final walk as Miss Supranational 2026.