‘I don’t mind being wrong’: Gareth Cliff on US election results

Gareth Cliff owns up to his mistake as social media buzzes over the US election results.

South African broadcaster Gareth Cliff has conceded he was mistaken after the United States (US) midterm election results upended his political predictions. This sparked a flurry of reactions across social media.

The outspoken radio personality, who is never shy about sharing his opinions, found himself at the centre of a debate. This happened after Democrats made significant gains in the US elections.

Cliff took to X on 3 November, saying he looked forward to seeing mainstream media commentators, pollsters, newspaper editors and academics having to explain their predictions after the election.

He also singled out several prominent American personalities. These included Abdul El-Sayed, Hillary Clinton, Kara Swisher and Hasan Piker. He described them as among the worst people in America.

However, the election results delivered a different picture, with Democrats making significant gains.

Khaya Dlanga challenges Cliff

South African media personality and author Khaya Dlanga was among those who challenged Cliff’s commentary. Dlanga took to X to highlight the Democratic victory.

“Democrats now control both houses. How does it feel to live in an echo chamber, @GarethCliff?” Dlanga wrote.

Cliff responded with a candid admission that he had been wrong. He also offered a broader perspective on political disagreements and the importance of elections.

“I like being right, @khayadlanga, but I don’t mind being wrong 👍🏼

“We’re getting old, @khayadlanga, we’ve seen enough elections to not regard every one as a vindication or repudiation of who we are – whether our ‘guy’ wins or loses 😉👍🏼 – but I do love elections 🗳️.”

Social media reactions

The exchange has attracted attention, with netizens weighing in on Cliff’s response and the election outcome. Some praised the broadcaster for acknowledging that he had been wrong, while others continued to question his earlier political commentary.

Others welcomed the more measured tone of Cliff’s response, noting that political disagreements need not become personal battles. His outspoken views have often sparked heated debate, which remains a talking point.