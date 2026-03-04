‘Stage 3 burns and a nine-month coma’: Here is what to expect on ‘Bare: As I Am’ tonight

The show is hosted by former 'Skeem Saam' star Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila.

SABC1’s new docu-reality series, Bare: As I Am, will premiere tonight, 4 March 2026.

The show hosted by former Skeem Saam star Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila will air from this Wednesday at 9pm until 15 April.

Bare: As I Am focuses on social issues affecting South Africans and provides a platform for people to share their experiences.

Matlaila described the show as life-changing and impactful.

“It deals with challenges that people do not commonly bring to the forefront,” she said.

“The series shines light and finds solutions to the problems and offers hope and empowers individuals to be in control of their lives.”

What to expect on ‘Bare: As I Am’ tonight

The show runs for 13 weeks, with each episode tackling a different social issue.

It highlights the struggles of participants while promoting awareness, support and practical solutions.

This week’s episode features Winnie Sibuyi, a hairdresser from Pretoria.

She survived an attack in which her ex-partner set their shack on fire. The attack left her with stage 3 burns and a nine-month coma. She now faces permanent scars and a lengthy recovery.

Future episodes will continue to spotlight personal stories and challenges affecting South Africans.

