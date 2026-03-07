PODCAST: Golf GTI 8.5 rights the wrongs of eighth generation

Latest reiteration of hot hatch brings back some of the feel-good factors associated with the badge.

After a well-documented delay due to the poor local fuel quality, the VW Golf GTI 8.5 was finally introduced at the end of last year.

Last week, we got to spend time in the latest edition of the iconic hot hatch for the first time.

The short little drive was enough to convince us that the Golf GTI 8.5 is a much-needed improvement on its predecessor, which was deemed as too civilised.

Golf GTI 8.5 makes a Pitstop

In this week’s edition of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the arrival of the new hot hatch. And look at what could be in store for the badge later this year.

The Mk 8.5 GTI has kept the 2.0-litre TSI engine, but the power output has increased from 180kW to 195kW. Torque is unchanged at 370Nm.The twist goes to the front wheels via enhanced seven-speed DSG transmission.

Top speed stays unchanged at 250km/h, while Volkswagen claims the Golf GTI 8.5 will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds. If the past is anything to go by, expect this number to be quicker. The GTI 8’s claimed sprint time was 6.4 seconds, but we achieved a time of 5.88 seconds during our test.

No optional extras

At a price of R908 000, the hot hatch features a very comprehensive specification sheet. And strangely, no optional extras. Standard are things like a sunroof, light van vision package, ambient lighting, keyless entry, push-button start, eight-speaker sound system, satellite navigation, reverse camera and adaptive cruise control.

The Golf GTI 8.5 seats are trimmed in Vienna leather with red contrast stitching and red embroidered GTI decals. The cabin also features a new 12.9-inch infotainment system with MIB4 software and refined 10.3-inch digital cockpit instrument cluster.