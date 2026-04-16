‘I’m going to the World Cup!’: Mama Joy fuelled by fasting, Danny Jordaan and Gayton McKenzie

Mama Joy has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for an emerging sportswear label.

Football super fan Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy, has revealed she has been fasting daily and urged her followers to join her in fasting and prayer.

What may have started as a personal wish quickly evolved into a shared mission shaped by belief and persistence.

“I am fasting every day. I believe God will make a way,” she said in one of her widely circulated clips.

At the same time, her presence in court in support of Danny Jordaan, the South African Football Association president, added another unexpected layer to the story.

This sparked debate across social media, with some praising her loyalty to South African football while others questioned the optics. It nevertheless kept her firmly at the centre of the national conversation.

Then came a political clash.

A public fallout with Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie intensified the spotlight.

After Mama Joy voiced frustration over the lack of government support for fans who want to travel, the minister suggested that her husband fund the trip. This comment triggered widespread backlash online.

What followed shifted everything.

In a dramatic turn, Mama Joy secured her World Cup trip through a private partnership.

She has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for rising sportswear label abOVEnormal, a deal that will fund her journey across the United States, Mexico and Canada when the tournament kicks off in June.

Standing alongside founder Masingita Masunga and former minister Lindiwe Zulu, Mama Joy stepped into a new chapter, not just as a fan but as the face of a brand that saw value in her story.

“I am going to the World Cup. I am excited and over the moon,” she said, visibly emotional.

“It is further proof that you cannot keep a good person down. When God says yes, no one can say no.”