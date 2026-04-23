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Mosimane opens up on Ghana head coach job links

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

23 April 2026

12:41 pm

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"But sometimes teams want three names and then decide who they want out of the three," said Mosimane.

Mosimane opens up on Ghana head coach job links

Pitso Mosimane was linked with the Black Stars head coach job. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

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Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that he was approached by the Ghanaian FA regarding the Black Stars head coach job, but the talks looked like a mere formality.

Mosimane was linked with the Black Stars job before it was handed to former Iran and Bafana Bafana coach Carlos Queiroz. The post was left vacant after the association parted ways with Otto Addo.

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His dismissal, which came just over two months before the FIFA World Cup, arose from a four-game losing streak and a failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

No concrete offer

Speaking to Robert Marawa on MSW show, Mosimane confirmed that his camp did receive a call from the Ghanaian FA, but it was not a “serious” call.

“There was a bit of talk. When I asked the office, they said there were talks, but sometimes teams want three names and then decide who they want out of the three,” said Mosimane.

“Sometimes are like, maybe we just want to have three names and we find out who we want out of the three.

“If you want Carlos Queiroz you are going to pay top dollar. There was never anything concrete. Concrete is when a letter comes to say we would like to have you.

“A call from a Ghana official for me is not really serious.

“The other thing is, do I really want to go two months for one or two games? Maybe I don’t want to. If you ask me, it may not be well for me to go for three games,” explained Mosimane.

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Mosimane, who is linked with Kaizer Chiefs and with Bafana Bafana, also revealed talks with Libya and clubs from North Africa.

“There’s always talks, there are talks in Algeria, there’s talks in Egypt, there’s talks in Tunisia,” concluded Mosimane.

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Ghana Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Pitso Mosimane World Cup

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