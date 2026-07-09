‘Uzalo’ shake-up: Abdul Khoza and Londeka Sishi join cast as Ma-Ten-Ten and Lungsta

Uzalo's most dangerous era begins as the Amantaliyane biker gang rolls into KwaMashu.

Uzalo is bracing for one of its most volatile chapters yet, as the feared Amantaliyane biker gang descends on KwaMashu in a ruthless bid to seize control of the Mhlongo empire.

Fan favourites Abdul Khoza and Londeka Sishi join the award-winning SABC1 telenovela on Thursday, 10 July 2026, as siblings Ma-Ten-Ten and Lungsta. They are described as a duo as calculated as they are unpredictable.

Meet Uzalo’s new kingpin

Abdul Khoza as Ma-Ten-Ten in ‘Uzalo’. Picture: Supplied, Stained Glass TV

Leading the Amantaliyane gang on Uzalo, Ma-Ten-Ten arrives in KwaMashu hot on the heels of Nkunzi’s arrest, with a singular goal: taking over the Mhlongo empire. Charismatic and sharply dressed, he uses designer clothing and effortless charm to mask a ruthless criminal mind.

Raised in an orphanage, his upbringing forged a survivalist philosophy; loyalty must be earned, and people are ultimately expendable.

The strategist behind the chaos

Londeka Sishi as Lungsta. Picture: Supplied, Stained Glass TV

Ma-Ten-Ten’s foster sister, Lungsta, is the brains behind the gang’s operations. Confident, beautiful and fiercely intelligent, she has a sharp read on people’s strengths and weaknesses – and no hesitation in exploiting them.

Cash Money joins the gang’s ranks

Actor Mbuso Zulu rounds out the new Uzalo arrivals as Cash Money, an Amantaliyane member whose fearless presence and unshakeable loyalty to the gang quickly mark him out as one of its most intimidating enforcers.

Phefeni’s shock return

Just when viewers thought they’d seen the last of him, Phefeni (Lungani Mabaso) makes a dramatic comeback. Last seen fighting for his life after being shot and left for dead during the heist that landed Nkunzi behind bars, Phefeni resurfaces with surprising ties to the Amantaliyane gang, and possibly, revenge on his mind.

A new era for ‘Uzalo’

As Amantaliyane tightens its grip on KwaMashu, alliances are set to crumble and old scores to resurface, pushing the battle for power to new extremes.

“Every great story needs characters who completely disrupt the world we’ve come to know,” said Gugu Zuma-Ncube, co-founder of Stained-Glass Productions in a statement.

“Ma-Ten-Ten and Lungsta are layered, compelling and unpredictable. They don’t simply arrive to cause chaos – they challenge every character around them and force impossible choices. We are excited for viewers to experience this new era of Uzalo.“

When to Watch

Ma-Ten-Ten and Lungsta: From Thursday, 10 July 2026

From Thursday, 10 July 2026 Phefeni: From Monday, 13 July 2026

From Monday, 13 July 2026 Cash Money: From Wednesday, 15 July 2026

Uzalo airs Monday to Friday at 20:30 on SABC1, simulcast on SABC Plus.