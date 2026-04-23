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Jacinta Ngobese declines cow donation after backlash

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

23 April 2026

02:45 pm

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Organisers described the initiative as a way to provide Ngobese with a sustainable source of income.

Jacinta Ngobese wearing headphones in studio

Award-winning radio presenter, Jacinta Ngobese. Picture: Instagram/@jacintangobese

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Former Vuma FM presenter Jacinta Ngobese has declined to accept a donation of two cows after a crowdfunding campaign raised more than R36 000.

The campaign, titled “2 Cows for Jacinta”, was launched on BackaBuddy by X user Chris Excel. It exceeded its R30 000 target.

Organisers described the initiative as a way to provide Ngobese with a sustainable source of income.

The campaign message read: “We are coming together to support our beloved sister, Jacinta, a true patriot whose kindness and strength have touched so many lives.

“Jacinta has always shown up for others, and now it’s our turn to show up for her. Our goal is to raise funds to buy her two cows.”

The initiative later faced criticism after Ngobese’s old alleged tribalistic posts about people from Limpopo resurfaced online.

Jacinta declines donations

Following the backlash, Chris Excel said he had spoken to Ngobese, who declined the donation.

He added that the funds would instead be redirected to purchase school shoes for pupils in Limpopo.

Ngobese posted on X, saying that refunds will be issued to donors who request them.

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Meanwhile, a separate BackaBuddy campaign in her name has raised more than R12 000 towards a R15 000 target.

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