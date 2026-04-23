Why your work WhatsApp groups are a major risk

For many organisations, WhatsApp has become an unofficial backbone of workplace communication.

WhatsApp has evolved beyond casual chats to become a dominant communication tool in South Africa’s workplaces.

A new report reveals that 89% of South Africans use WhatsApp for work, compared to 88% who rely on email and only 45% who use enterprise platforms like Microsoft Teams.

Cybersecurity Report

The 2025 KnowBe4 Africa Annual Cybersecurity Report warns this shift signals a troubling trend-employees are favouring personal apps with no enterprise security over traditional, regulated channels.

For many organisations, WhatsApp has become an unofficial backbone of workplace communication.

Popularity

Anna Collard, SVP content strategy and CISO advisor at KnowBe4 Africa, said its popularity lies in simplicity:

“Particularly on the African continent, many people prefer WhatsApp because it’s fast, familiar and frictionless. These apps are already on our phones and embedded in our daily routines.”

Risks

Collard noted that while WhatsApp enables collaboration, especially in hybrid work environments, it comes with serious risks.

“It feels natural to ping a colleague on WhatsApp, especially if you’re trying to get a quick answer. But convenience often comes at the cost of control and compliance.”

Africa

The KnowBe4 Africa Annual Cybersecurity Report, which surveyed 800 respondents across 8 African countries, found that across Africa, 93% of respondents use WhatsApp for work, while only 78% use email and 27% rely on enterprise platforms.

Collard cautioned that WhatsApp’s design poses multiple layers of risk.

“It’s important to remember that WhatsApp wasn’t built for internal corporate use. It lacks the business-level and privacy controls that enterprise tools provide.”

Data leakage

The biggest threat, she said, is data leakage.

“Accidental or intentional sharing of confidential information-client details, financial figures, internal strategies-on informal groups can have disastrous consequences. It’s also completely beyond the organisation’s control, creating a shadow IT problem.”

Warning

Collard added that informal platforms lack audit trails required for compliance, particularly in finance, where 14% of South African respondents work. Phishing and identity theft are also rising threats.

“Attackers love platforms where identity verification is weak. At least ten people in my personal network have been victims of WhatsApp impersonation and takeover scams.”

She warned that while informal messaging offers convenience, its unchecked use introduces significant cyber risks that organisations can no longer ignore.