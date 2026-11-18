Third time's a charm as Jonathan Boynton-Lee and Hanns Spangenberg finally serve up a dazzling Sun City victory.

After a determined journey, Jonathan Boynton-Lee and Hanns Spangenberg have finally clinched the Sunbet Padel Invitational title.

They seized the upper bracket honours at the tournament’s third edition in Sun City on 14 and 15 November.

After two previous close calls in Pretoria and Durban, the pair found their winning formula. They defeated Coach Rish Seynisch and Craig McLachlan in an exciting final to claim the coveted title.

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The lower bracket championship went to Uzayr Kazie and Keith Maharaj, who secured victory against Chadwin Goodgall and Sasha Martinengo.

For Spangenberg, the tournament was about more than just winning. The opportunity to connect with fellow players and enjoy the growing sport was equally important.

He described partnering with Boynton-Lee as a highlight. He praised his teammate’s positive attitude and easy-going personality both on and off the court.

Boynton-Lee was equally thrilled with the victory, particularly after competing in previous editions with different partners.

“It feels so good to finally win this tournament. Third time lucky for me,” he said, revealing that Spangenberg had been instrumental in their success. Especially as he was managing a back injury.

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The tournament was founded by media personality and entrepreneur Kriya Gangiah. It brings together everyday padel enthusiasts, sporting legends, celebrities and media personalities for two days of competition, networking, and entertainment.

The Sun City edition featured a star-studded line-up of former Springboks Juandré Kruger, Meyer Bosman and Wynand Olivier. It also included former Bafana Bafana players Mark Fish, Stanton Fredericks, Shaun Bartlett, Andre Arendse, Bongani Khumalo, and Gavin Lane.

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Former Proteas cricketers Paul Adams and Farhaan Behardien also joined professional footballer Tristan Moses on the courts.

Media personalities and content creators included Stacey Holland, Roxy Burger, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Sasha Martinengo, Worship Freemantle, Claudia Henkel, Tansey Coetzee, Hunter Plaatjies, and Arno Jordaan.

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Gangiah said the invitational had grown into a platform for bringing people from different industries and sporting backgrounds together. This was achieved through their shared love of padel.

The Sun City event follows successful editions in Pretoria and Durban. Organisers are already planning the fourth tournament for early 2027.