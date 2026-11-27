Seven thriller series worth a festive season binge, from 'Cape Fear' and 'Run Away' to 'Legends', 'Snowpiercer' and 'The Unchosen'.

It’s been a great year for streaming despite the fact that the relentless assault of mindless reality shows continues to numb our brains.

There’s so much escapism available that tickles brain cells instead of anaesthetising them. And what better way to spend some lazy days in front of the television, feet up, iced drink in hand and having a good old binge.

I Will Find You (Netflix)

Imagine discovering your son beaten to death in his bedroom while you slept, and then being convicted of his murder.

It’s Sam Worthington’s opening gambit as law professor David Burroughs, and after five years in prison, his sister-in-law shows him a fun fair photo with a child in the background who looks remarkably like his son.

The plot thickens quicker than an Illuminati conspiracy theory, and among Netflix’s Harlan Coben adaptations it comfortably ranks near the top.

Run Away (Netflix)

Watching a Coben adaptation can be a bit like chewing gum that loses its flavour quickly, but Run Away wipes the slate clean.

James Nesbitt plays Simon, a dad on a mission to save his addicted daughter, who becomes the prime suspect when her dealer boyfriend is found stabbed to death.

Run Away is like a shattered vase, and getting through the plot is an exercise in Kintsugi, but when it’s all pieced together, the truth is curiously shocking.

Cape Fear (Apple TV)

Oooh jirre this is a hectic show, my granny would say. Javier Bardem is incredible as Max Cady, a convicted killer released after 17 years who sets his sights on lawyers Anna and Tom Bowden, played by Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson.

It’s a psychological game that intensifies at every tick of the clock, with Martin Scorsese as executive producer, and it is absolutely unmissable.

Javier Bardem as Max Cady and Amy Adams as Anna Bowden in ‘Cape Fear’. Picture: Supplied

Legends (Netflix)

Imagine taking Percy from accounting and Thabo from compliance and turning them into undercover investigators almost overnight.

Legends is based on a real 1990s task force of British customs officers, more used to checking bags at airports, who went undercover to squeeze the heroin trade.

Steve Coogan and Tom Burke lead the cast, and there are no designer suits, only grim, sweaty tension that’s gritty beyond just grit.

The Unchosen (Netflix)

It’s scary, really scary, that people still fall for cults. The Unchosen is a powerful thriller about The Fellowship of the Divine, an English Christian cult led by Christopher Eccleston’s Mr Phillips, where Rosie starts to question everything after a stranger on the run saves her daughter.

Critics slammed it as formulaic, but that’s overthinking the drama. It’s showbusiness, and it’s worth a binge.

The cast of ‘Legends’, led by Steve Coogan, plays customs officers sent undercover to take on the heroin trade. Picture: Supplied

Snowpiercer (Netflix)

What would really happen when the end of the world is nigh, then occurs, and then we survive?

Scientists turn the planet into an ice-covered wasteland, and the remnants of civilisation circle the globe aboard a gigantic train, the wealthy up front and the poorest crammed into the back.

Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, and Sean Bean are fabulous in what is a social wake-up call dressed up as a thriller.

Billionaires’ Bunker (Netflix)

From the Money Heist creators, ultra-wealthy families pay around 50 million dollars each to survive Armageddon in a bunker beneath a lake, except the nuclear holocaust is a fabrication.

The scam is exceptionally clever, but watching the series is like running with loose shoelaces, with a stumble every now and then. Watch it with your expectations in check.