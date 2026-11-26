The actor will be speaking candidly to South African men at the EmpowaMen conference

Tumisho Masha urges South African men to step up and help shape a brighter future for the country.

The actor and television personality says men should take greater responsibility for shaping the country’s future and building safer communities.

Masha will be among the speakers at the EmpowaMen conference this weekend in Fairland, Johannesburg. There, he hopes to encourage honest conversations about the challenges facing men and the responsibility they have towards society.

For the actor, participating in the conference is about more than sharing his opinions. It is an opportunity to use his public platform to encourage men to work together towards meaningful social change.

“I believe it’s important for me as a man to use my voice to positively influence the direction in which our country is going,” he told The Citizen.

“South Africa finds itself at a crossroads, and I believe there are enough good men in this country who, if we joined hands and acted collectively, could make a meaningful difference.”

He believes the country has something worth protecting, particularly for future generations.

Drawing inspiration from Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror, Masha says meaningful change must begin with individuals examining their own behaviour.

“As Michael Jackson expressed so beautifully in Man in the Mirror, changing the world begins with changing ourselves. I’m not coming to this conference to talk down to anyone. I’m speaking to myself as much as I’m speaking to other men.”

Men must be part of the solution

South Africa continues to grapple with gender-based violence, a reality Masha believes men cannot afford to ignore.

While acknowledging that men are the biggest perpetrators of gender-based violence, he argues they must also become an integral part of the solution.

“We have both the responsibility and the opportunity to change how women and children experience our society,” he says.

He also believes conversations about men’s experiences need to extend beyond accountability to include the everyday challenges affecting their lives.

These include unemployment, mental health, fatherhood, relationships, and abuse.

He says men need safe spaces where they can discuss these issues honestly without fearing ridicule or judgement.

“I think we need to move away from constantly pointing fingers at men and talking down to them, without abandoning accountability. We need to remind men that they are capable of being game changers.”

He believes South Africans cannot rely solely on government and organisations to address the country’s problems.

“Instead of simply assigning blame, let’s acknowledge the problems and ask ourselves how we can collectively solve them. We cannot sit back and expect government or other organisations to fix everything for us.”

Building a legacy beyond material wealth

Masha says his outlook on life has changed with age.

He has become more conscious of the importance of community, relationships and the legacy people leave behind.

“As I get older, I’m realising that there are far more important things in life than accumulating wealth and material possessions. What matters most is the people we live with, the communities we belong to and the society we leave behind.”

The actor also credits his upbringing for shaping his understanding of responsible masculinity.

He describes his father as an example of integrity, sacrifice and community service. He explains that he lost his own father at a young age, but made a conscious decision about the kind of man he wanted to become.

“He made tremendous sacrifices to get his family where we are today and has always given back to his community. I want to carry that legacy forward.”

He hopes the conversations at the EmpowaMen conference will inspire men. In particular, he wants them to take practical steps towards creating a better society.

“Everything we do as men cannot simply be for our own benefit. It has to serve something bigger than ourselves.”

“Even if we change just one person’s life for the better, let us do that. Let us leave a lasting legacy of hope, peace and prosperity for all South Africans, those who are here today and those who are yet to come.”

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 28 November 2026

Venue: Mosaïek Teatro, Fairland, Johannesburg

Time: 08:00 to 17:00

Theme: Redefining Modern Masculinity