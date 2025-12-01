Kanye West’s South African concert postponed as Monyake Group is booted from project

The statement from Kanye West's team confirmed that initial promoters, Monyake Group, are no longer involved in bringing Kanye to SA.

As initially suspected, the Kanye West concert scheduled for Joburg in two weeks has been postponed.

“Yeezy LLC confirms that Ye’s Johannesburg performance is being expanded into a larger Yeezy led production in South Africa,” read a statement from the US rapper’s manager, Peter Jideonwo.

“To support the bigger production and broadcast plans, the performance previously scheduled for Saturday, 13 December 2025 will not be taking place on that date and is moving to a new date.”

“Ye and the Yeezy team remain committed and excited to perform in South Africa and on the continent, and to share the Johannesburg homecoming live and via broadcast with fans worldwide. A new date will be announced in the coming days via Ye’s verified channels and Yeezy LLC,” concluded the statement.

Monyake Group’s non-compliance

The Kanye West concert has been riddled with controversy since it was announced that the multiple Grammy Award-winning artist would be performing in Johannesburg.

At the centre of the controversy were its organisers, Monyake Group, who have been silent about the show’s details.

The recent statement confirmed that Monyake Group is no longer involved in the show.

“Yeezy LLC is no longer working with the previously announced promoter on this project due to non-compliance,” said the statement.

Those who have already bought tickets for the concert will receive a full refund, facilitated by TicketPro.

A no-show in Brazil

The Joburg show’s postponement follows the cancellation of Kanye’s Brazil show, set for this past weekend.

Like his South African concert announcement, Kanye first posted on social media in July that he would be performing in Brazil.

However, weeks and months after that, there was an eerie silence from the artist.

The original venue, the Interlagos Racetrack, which was set for the Brazil show in São Paulo, terminated its agreement in October.

This was followed by the mayor of São Paulo later declaring that the city would not provide a public space for the performance.

A week before the Brazil performance, organisers issued an official statement, confirming the cancellation and explaining that they were unable to secure any viable venue.

“With great regret, we announce that the concert of artist Kanye West (YE), scheduled for November 29, 2025, in São Paulo, will not be held,” said organisers in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the authorisation to use the Interlagos Racetrack has been revoked unilaterally by the public administration, completely escaping our performing sphere.”

The statement added that, despite their best efforts to meet the producer’s extensive requirements and high production costs, circumstances made it impossible to deliver the event.

“In addition to the cancellation of the enclosure contract, it became clear in recent weeks that the environment and political will would not allow the spectacle to take place in this municipality, leaving us with no other alternative,” the statement continued.

Kanye’s Brazil concert was organised by promoters Guilherme Cavalcante and Jean Fabrício Ramos.

