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Kurt Darren speaks out about his trending single ’67’ that has everyone singing along

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

24 March 2026

03:40 pm

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South African pop star Kurt Darren shares his thoughts on his viral new single, which is sparking debate across the country.

Kurt Darren single 67

Kurt Darren during the Netball World Cup 2023 Opening Concert outside CTICC on July 26, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo via Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images

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South African music legend Kurt Darren is once again dominating conversation with the release of his new English single, 67.

This nostalgic feel-good anthem is already sparking mixed reactions online.

Speaking in an interview with radio personality Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM, Darren addressed the public response to the song.

He shared his thoughts even before its official midnight release.

“I know it’s going to be polarising, they haven’t heard the full song yet,” Darren said candidly.

The hitmaker explained that the track is ultimately about freedom, friendship and rediscovering youthful joy.

“The song is about a road trip and having fun again on the road. It just makes us feel like kids again,” he shared.

The build-up to 67 has been unusually intense, largely driven by a short teaser clip shared online. A 30-second snippet quickly went viral, generating passionate debate among listeners.

While many praised the upbeat production and infectious hook, others questioned the direction of the singer’s evolving sound.

Darren insisted that judging the track prematurely misses the bigger picture.

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The singer, who first captured national attention with his iconic smash Kaptein, believes the full version tells a much richer story.

With its driving beat and English lyrics, 67 leans into global pop influences while maintaining his signature feel-good energy.

Interestingly, the song’s theme taps into a broader cultural movement.

The number 67 has become something of a youth phenomenon. It is gaining traction through animation clips and viral content on platforms like TikTok.

One caller on the radio show revealed she was a teacher. Her students had started chanting “67” whenever a maths total reached that number. This highlights just how deeply the trend has filtered into everyday life.

For Darren, the inspiration lies in reconnecting with formative memories.

The track paints vivid images of revisiting childhood homes, cruising through familiar neighbourhood streets and reliving carefree moments. It delivers a universal reminder that age does not define adventure. In addition, it shows that nostalgia can be a powerful emotional driver in music.

With its foot-tapping rhythm, sing-along chorus, and road trip-ready vibe, 67 is already shaping up to be one of Darren’s most talked-about releases in years.

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