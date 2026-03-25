Hangout Fest 3’s lineup announced

The Hangout festival's third installment takes place over the Freedom Day weekend, and this year's lineup has just been announced.

If music be the food of love, then rock and roll is the spirit of every emotion. That’s what happens when a lineup as kick-ass as that of The Hangout Festival is assembled. The event, heading for its third instalment, takes place on 25 April at The German Club in Edenvale.

Organiser Kerry Ann Allerston said the variety in the lineup is what excites her most. Leading the charge are The Dirty Skirts, returning to the stage after a lengthy absence.

“I’ve been trying to get them back to join the show for a while,” Allerston said. “They’re absolutely phenomenal. I haven’t seen them in over 10 years, maybe 15, I am excited.” They are joined by Majozi, who recently returned to South Africa following a tour in Australia and New Zealand. “He just gets everyone singing and dancing,” she said. “He is sunshine and song.”

Shadowclub adds to the indie rock presence, with limited trips to Gauteng increasing their appeal. “If you’re thinking alternative indie rock, they are your guys,” Allerston said. “Their rock and roll vibe is contagious.” Lee Cole brings a strong pop element to the lineup. Any radio station you turn on, he’s on a top ten somewhere,” she said. Prime Circle also features, bringing both new material and an established catalogue.

Black Cat Bones will be rocking the festival. Picture: Supplied

Family-friendly festival

The Muffinz will bring some Afro-pop to the stage. “It’s a little jazzy, it’s a little funky, it’s a little Afro,” she said. The inclusion of The Black Cat Bones carries added significance, marking their return with new vocalist Gareth Wilson following the passing of singer Kobus de Kock. “There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t miss him,” Allerston said. “Nobody could have taken his place, but Gareth Wilson is doing a phenomenal job, and he takes the spot with such respect.” Rambling Bones adds an indie folk and punk-influenced element.

Majozi is back after his overseas tour. Picture: Supplied

Then, there’s Jasper Dan, known for their blues and rock sound. “They’re not just bringing their awesome rock and roll flavour, there’s a Jasper Dan party bus coming all the way from Randburg, too,” Allerston said.

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Beyond the live acts, the programme includes DJ sets from Cath Grenfell and Michael Azar, with Barney Simon serving as MC. “It’s a big, fat lineup of incredible SA talent,” Allerston said. “I just couldn’t be more excited.”

Gates open at 11am. Tickets are available across multiple tiers, including general access and VIP options, as well as bundled packages incorporating transport. They are available at www.tixsa.co.za

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