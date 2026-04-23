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Lekompo artist murder accused granted bail

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

23 April 2026

05:01 pm

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Maimela was shot and killed earlier this month at an apartment in Polokwane

Adifele "Feugo" Maimela

Adifele “Feugo” Maimela. Picture: Facebook

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Two men accused of killing Limpopo lekompo artist Adifele “Feugo” Maimela have been granted bail.

July Mashishi (25) and Lucas Mothiba (27) were released on R5 000 bail each by the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on 22 April.

They face charges related to the fatal shooting of Maimela.

According to Daily Sun, during the bail hearing, the defence argued that both accused have no prior convictions. It also stated that Mashishi supports his family and runs a towing business, while Mothiba is a caregiver to a chronically ill child.

It is further reported that the court ruled the requirements for bail had been met.

The court also heard that Mashishi allegedly fired the fatal shot. He faces an additional charge of attempted murder linked to an earlier shot fired during the incident.

As part of their bail conditions, both accused must report to a police station regularly. They are prohibited from contacting witnesses and may not discuss the case on social media. Travel restrictions also apply.

Case postponed

The case has been postponed to 29 June 2026.

Maimela was shot and killed earlier this month at an apartment in Polokwane.

He was declared dead on arrival at hospital. The musician was buried on 19 April 2026.

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