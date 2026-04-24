Duo arrested for the murder of three people in KZN

The three young men were shot and killed in the Okhahlambeni area.

Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of three people in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The duo were handcuffed by the KZN Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit detectives on Wednesday.

The three young men were shot and killed in the Okhahlambeni area in KwaMaphumulo just after midnight on 25 April 2024.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were arrested at KwaMaphumulo following an operation on Wednesday night, 22 April 2026.

“In the early hours of 25 April 2024, police responded to reports of a shooting at a homestead at Okhahlambeni in KwaMaphumulo, and when they arrived at the scene, they were pointed to a rondavel where they found the bodies of three men, one aged 18 and two aged 22 years old.”

Court

Netshiunda said the three victims had multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

“The suspects were unknown at the time; however, shrewd police investigations unmasked the suspects’ identity, leading to their arrest. The motive of the killings is yet to be established.”

“The arrested suspects, aged 29 and 55 years old, are expected to appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 24 April 2026.

Netshiunda said more arrests cannot be ruled out.

Tshwane shootout

Meanwhile, one suspect has been killed and another wounded during a botched business robbery in Tshwane.

A third suspect fled the scene following the failed robbery.

The incident occurred on Thursday, 23 April 2026, during an intelligence-driven operation.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said officers acted on information about suspects allegedly planning to commit a business robbery.

“The suspects were followed from Pretoria. Police attempted to stop the vehicle in Midrand; however, the suspects failed to comply, sped off, and opened fire on the police.”

A shootout ensued, and the vehicle eventually stopped at Klipfontein View, Rabie Ridge.