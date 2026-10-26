Liema Pantsi’s devoted fans surprise the Big Brother Mzansi winner with a brand-new car

Fans gifted the star a brand new car.

Big Brother Mzansi All Stars winner Liema Pantsi has been showered with an unforgettable gift from her fans.

Reality television star Liema Pantsi has been gifted a brand-new white Renault Kiger SUV by her devoted fanbase, the Lillies. The surprise left her emotional.

Picture: Instagram

The former Big Brother Mzansi All Stars winner received the vehicle as a combined birthday and homecoming present. Supporters celebrated her milestone with a gift worth far more than a bouquet.

Posting on her social media, she wrote, ” I don’t even know where to begin.”

“To be loved this loudly, this genuinely and this intentionally is something I will never take for granted. My supporters really came together and bought me a CAR!

“What did I ever do to deserve a love like this? You guys have carried my dreams, celebrated my victories and believed in me even when I was still trying to figure life out.

“I pray that God blesses each and every one of you beyond measure. May the love you continuously pour into me return to you a thousand times over.”

Pictures and videos of the surprise have circulated on social media. They show the white SUV decorated with a massive pink ribbon on its bonnet and black balloons. Additionally, the reveal was captured during a TikTok livestream, with her visibly overwhelmed as she took in the unexpected gesture.

The reality star was seen crying and laughing as the enormity of the gift sank in. Before that, she joked that “Uber officially lost a customer today”.

Her reaction prompted excitement among supporters. Many of them celebrated the moment as a reflection of the close relationship she has built with her fanbase.

Liema’s fans go all out

The Lillies, also known as Liemies, have shown their commitment to the star beyond social media engagement. Previously, they rallied to raise substantial sums to support her ambitions.

Reports say the fanbase previously pooled more than R600 000 through crowdfunding, plus another R100 000 for a birthday celebration.

Their financial contributions have been linked to supporting Liema’s music career and perfume business. This highlights how fan communities can extend their influence beyond reality television.

The latest gift adds a new chapter to that relationship. Once again, the supporters found a way to celebrate the star through a significant gesture.

For Liema, the vehicle represents more than a new set of wheels. In addition, it is also a reminder of the community that has continued to back her since her time in the Big Brother house.

Memorable moment for the reality star

Fan-funded gifts and fundraising drives have become a visible part of celebrity culture, particularly among reality television personalities. This is especially true for Big Brother contestants whose supporters remain invested in their lives long after the show ends.