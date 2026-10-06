Fans raise R1m for Big Brother’s Thandeka Tshabalala in a show of support

Big Brother loss? Thandeka Tshabalala's fans turn runner-up result into R1m victory.

Thandeka Tshabalala might have missed out on the Big Brother crown. However, her fans answered with an astonishing R1 million show of support.

Even though Liema Pantsi won the latest instalment of Big Brother, runner-up Thandeka Tshabalala’s finish on Big Brother Mzansi has taken an unexpected turn. Her loyal supporters reportedly raised more than R1 million in her honour.

What could have been remembered simply as a disappointing finale result has instead become a remarkable demonstration of the reality star’s popularity.

Her supporters rallied behind her after the finale. They turned their disappointment over her missing out on the ultimate prize into a fundraising campaign celebrating her journey.

The reported figure has added a surprising twist to the Big Brother aftermath. It raises an interesting question: can finishing second sometimes deliver a bigger victory outside the house?

Thandeka’s fans refuse to see her as a loser

For reality television contestants, the grand prize is usually considered the ultimate reward.

But her supporters appear to have had a different idea. Rather than focusing on the fact that she did not walk away as the season’s winner, her fans have chosen to celebrate what she achieved during her time in the house.

The reported R1 million fundraising shows the strength of the community she built while appearing on the show. Fans resonated with her personality. Although she’s collaborated with the likes of Mac G and his alcohol brand Chillers Punch, she developed her own variant.

A familiar Big Brother story with a twist

The Big Brother franchise has a long history of producing contestants who remain in the public eye after their seasons end. While winning the show can provide immediate financial and career opportunities, strong fan support can also become an important asset for contestants who do not take the title.

Thandeka‘s experience seems like a striking example.

Her runner-up finish may have closed one chapter. Nevertheless, her supporters’ response suggests her relationship with the audience is only getting started.

R1 million gained

Instead of asking why Thandeka did not win, fans are now celebrating what she has gained. She may have finished second inside the house. However, outside the house, her supporters are making a very loud statement about who they believe the real winner is.