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‘I said yes’: Nonku Williams and Lungani Rammaledi are engaged

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Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

5 minute read

12 October 2026

01:36 pm

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Former RHOD star Nonku Williams is engaged to Johannesburg businessman Lungani Rammaledi, a year after their relationship went public.

Nonku Williams and Lungani Rammaledi are engaged

Nonku Williams and Lungani Rammaledi celebrate their engagement. Picture: Instagram, @nonku_williams

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Nonku Williams is officially off the market, again.

The former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star and businesswoman is engaged to Johannesburg-based businessman Lungani Rammaledi. According to Sunday World, he popped the question this past weekend during a date night, when dessert arrived with a “Will you marry me?” message and a ring.

Nonku, 46, shared the news on Instagram with photos of the ring and the moment, explaining that she wrote that she thought it was just dinner until dessert arrived with a question and a ring, and that she said yes to her “forever.”

Lungani, 43, also posted a loved-up message of his own, and fans and fellow celebrities, including Minnie Dlamini, flooded the comments with congratulations. No wedding date has been announced.

How they got here

The couple went public in late 2025, around the National Film & TV Awards in Pretoria. By early October 2026, they had marked about a year together, with Lungani posting that they were still standing strong despite the doubters.

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A post shared by Nonku Williams (@nonku_williams)

They have not been shy online. Their feeds have featured Valentine’s Day posts, cooking videos, travel and family moments with their children. Nonku has called him her “safe haven”, while Lungani has joked publicly about lobola.

Addressing the rumours

The road to the ring was not entirely smooth. In February 2026, rumours circulated online that Lungani was married, or still entangled with a pregnant ex, when he and Nonku got together. He responded publicly, saying he is not married and was never married to his ex, and that Nonku was not the reason the relationship ended. He suggested Home Affairs records could confirm this.

For Nonku, this is the latest chapter in a very public love story that includes a previous marriage with an unnamed man that she has described as abusive, her relationship with the late gospel star Sfiso Ncwane (with whom she shares a daughter) and a 2023 engagement to Dumisani “Rough Diamond” Ndlazi that ended in controversy.

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