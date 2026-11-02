Peet Viljoen’s R27m property fraud case: Plea deal talks revealed

Peet Viljoen's R27 million property fraud case takes a twist with plea deal discussions

Peet Viljoen’s alleged R27 million Johannesburg property fraud case has taken a new turn, with prosecutors revealing ongoing plea negotiations.

The former reality television personality appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court alongside four co-accused. They are facing nearly 400 charges linked to the alleged unlawful sale of 46 City of Johannesburg properties.

The state confirmed that Viljoen is involved in extensive negotiations with prosecutors over a possible plea agreement. However, discussions have not been finalised.

The case was postponed to allow further proceedings, with Viljoen remaining behind bars at Kgosi Mampuru II Prison in Pretoria.

Plea negotiations and court appearance

Viljoen, who previously appeared on television with his Real Housewives of Pretoria wife Melany “Mel” Viljoen, faces charges of fraud, theft, forgery, uttering and corruption.

The charges relate to properties allegedly sold illegally from 2010, with the municipality’s land valued at approximately R27 million.

The state alleges that the accused formed a corrupt property syndicate. They used fraudulent documentation to transfer municipal properties to private buyers.

Viljoen was denied bail in August, and his subsequent bail appeal was dismissed.

His defence team also raised concerns about an alleged assault inside Kgosi Mampuru II prison. They claim he did not receive immediate medical attention.

Viljoen confirmed the incident to the media, but the Department of Correctional Services said no such event had been reported.

Who are Viljoen’s co-accused?

The four co-accused are Edwin Resimate Maringa, Wiets Lourens Nell, Dorah Madisa and Edmund Mkhetwa Sibisi.

Maringa, a Johannesburg-based attorney, allegedly used a dormant company, Eildoug Investments, to act as the seller of the municipal properties.

Businessman Nell is accused of partnering with Viljoen to market the properties to investors. He allegedly assured buyers that the transactions were legally sound.

Former City of Johannesburg employee Madisa allegedly met prospective buyers and reassured them that the municipality had authorised the sales.

Sibisi, a former deputy registrar at the Pretoria Deeds Office, is accused of processing fraudulent transfer deeds. The state alleges that he received R5 000 from Viljoen for every illicit registration he authorised.

Nell was absent from the late October court appearance after undergoing major heart surgery. His defence team submitted a medical certificate confirming his hospitalisation.

When will Peet Viljoen return to court?

Viljoen is scheduled to return to court on 3 November 2026. Meanwhile, his co-accused are expected to appear on 30 November.

The postponement will allow the state to complete disclosure of the amended charge sheet and supporting documents. Meanwhile, legal aid applications are being processed.

The November proceedings will also give Nell additional time to recover from surgery.

The outcome of the reported plea negotiations could prove significant in determining how the case proceeds. This is particularly true given the number of charges and the value of the properties involved.