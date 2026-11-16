Kim Kardashian loses 129 000 Instagram followers after SKIMS advent calendar backlash

Kim Kardashian's festive SKIMS calendar has sparked an online storm, with disappointed shoppers questioning its value.

Kim Kardashian is discovering that even a billion-dollar business is not immune to a little Christmas disappointment.

The reality television star and businesswoman has reportedly lost more than 129 000 Instagram followers following the backlash surrounding her SKIMS advent calendar. As a result, some customers are questioning whether the festive offering was worth its price tag.

According to data analysed by iGaming media platform Japan-101, Kardashian lost 129 830 Instagram followers between the calendar’s launch on 30 October and the latest analysis. This represents an average loss of almost 9 987 followers each day.

What was supposed to be a festive celebration for the popular shapewear and lifestyle brand has instead turned into an unexpected public relations headache.

SKIMS calendar leaves shoppers disappointed

The advent calendar attracted criticism across social media platforms, particularly TikTok and Instagram. Customers complained about what they perceived as poor value for money.

Among the items reportedly included in the calendar were hairpins, hair ties and bra straps. While advent calendars are traditionally designed to build excitement through a daily surprise, some SKIMS customers felt the contents did not meet their expectations.

The criticism has been particularly interesting because it has not been limited to ordinary shoppers. According to Japan-101, even influencers and people who would typically support or promote the brand have voiced their disappointment.

The controversy has also prompted SKIMS to offer refunds to customers who are unhappy with their purchases.

Kim Kardashian’s brand takes a knock

A spokesperson for Japan-101 said Kardashian has historically managed to benefit from controversy, whether positive or negative. However, this latest situation is different because the criticism is directed at one of her most successful business ventures. It is not about her personal life.

The spokesperson also highlighted how unusual it was to see influencers publicly criticising a product associated with a major celebrity brand.

While the reported follower losses do not necessarily establish a direct link between the advent calendar controversy and every account unfollowing Kardashian, the timing has raised questions. It has prompted discussions about the impact of the backlash on her online following.

For the reality star, whose business empire relies heavily on celebrity influence, social media visibility, and consumer loyalty, the criticism is worth watching.

SKIMS has become a major player in the shapewear and fashion industry, but this festive season has delivered an uncomfortable reminder. Even the biggest celebrity brands need to get the product right.

After all, when customers are expecting 24 days of excitement, nobody wants to feel like Christmas came with a disappointing gift.