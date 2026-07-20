Mzansi TV captivates the world: ‘The Polygamist’ and ‘180’ drive SA’s biggest Netflix half-year

Netflix's latest viewership report shows South African stories are having a moment, with supernovela 'The Polygamist' and film '180' anchoring.

South African stories are having their moment on the world’s biggest streaming platform.

Netflix’s latest What We Watched engagement report, covering January to June 2026, shows the streamer notched up its highest viewing figures yet, with members clocking more than 97 billion hours watched in the first six months of the year. And two homegrown titles – the supernovela The Polygamist and true-crime feature film 180 – are among the reasons South Africa is being singled out as a breakout market.

Non-English storytelling keeps climbing

Non-English-language titles once again accounted for more than a third of all global viewing on the platform, according to the report. Korea, Japan, Spain and India continued to lead that charge – India reportedly had its strongest half yet – while Netflix flagged South Africa, Poland, Brazil, Mexico, Norway, Thailand, Italy and Denmark as markets producing breakout local hits.

South Africa’s contribution to that story was driven specifically by 180 and The Polygamist, according to Netflix.

A supernovela goes global

The Polygamist: Season 1 launched globally on 12 June 2026. According to the underlying viewing data in Netflix’s H1 report, the series racked up 159.1 million hours viewed and 16.5 million views in its first weeks on the platform – enough to land it at #58 on Netflix’s global Shows chart for the half, out of more than 8 000 titles tracked.

Netflix’s most-watched shows by views between January and June 2026. Picture: Supplied

That H1 snapshot, however, only tells part of the story, because the reporting window closes at the end of June – just over two weeks after the show dropped. Netflix’s own release materials, covering the show’s performance through 12 July, put its cumulative haul far higher: 23.1 million views and 223.2 million hours viewed, with the series spending five consecutive weeks in the platform’s Global Top 10 for Non-English Shows and peaking at #2 on that chart.

It reportedly reached the Top 10 in 62 countries – including the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom – and hit #1 in 21 territories, among them Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Kenya, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Nigeria and South Africa.

The show also drew a direct shoutout from Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos on the company’s Q2 2026 earnings call on 16 July. Responding to an analyst question, Sarandos pointed to the series as evidence of Netflix’s ability to turn hyper-local material into global hits, noting that The Polygamist was adapted from a novel by Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi, published more than a decade ago, and reworked into a “soapie” for the South African market, where it’s travelling all over the region and all over the world.

Elsewhere on the call, Sarandos noted the show had already garnered 24 million views in five weeks and that it’s still charting, using it as an example of how Netflix’s simultaneous global rollout strategy helps its originals launch bigger than most competitors’ series ever reach.

South Africa’s film breakout

On the film side, 180 – released on 17 April 2026 – logged 58.3 million hours viewed and 36.8 million views in the H1 window, placing it #19 on Netflix’s global Movies chart, with a 1 hour 35 minute runtime.

Netflix’s most-watched movies by views between January and June 2026. Picture: Supplied

Returning franchises lift the whole slate

Beyond the South African breakouts, Netflix credited returning seasons with sustaining momentum through the first half. Bridgerton: Season 4 and One Piece: Season 2 were named titles that not only performed well individually but also drove renewed viewing of their earlier seasons. Notably for South African audiences, One Piece‘s second season was filmed in South Africa.

By the numbers: H1 2026 at a glance