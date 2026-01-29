‘I am not a bully’: Londie London apologises after mocking Christall Kay

The singer made the remarks during a recent episode of 'Real Housewives Ultimate Trip'.

Singer and reality star Londie London has apologised after making remarks about fellow reality star Christall Kay.

The comments were made during a recent episode of Real Housewives Ultimate Trip.

Londie was on FaceTime with co-star Annie when they discussed Christall’s eye condition.

Some viewers took to social media to express disappointment, saying they had supported Londie last year when she was bullied on Real Housewives of Durban.

One viewer tweeted: “For someone that was bullied by Minnie and having the whole country rally behind her is crazy that Londie made such comments about christall’s eyes knowing very well that it’s a condition she can’t change.”

Another wrote: “Londie sana, mocking Christall’s cross-eyed condition was very mean and low of you. I thought you were better than this?”

Londie shadying christalls eye and Annie laughing… Hayi Annie standup Ndlovu #UltimateGirlsTripAfrica

Im only catching up The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.



Londy is so wrong for saying that ngo Christel to that mean girl 😏#TheUltimateGirlsTrip — Lihle Mo (@Lihle_Mo) January 29, 2026

Londie London apologises

Following the backlash, Londie wrote an apology in a social media post. She said the comment was intended as a joke.

“It was a bad comment that was supposed to be a joke; it didn’t land well, xolani bandla [forgive me],” she wrote.

She added that she is not a bully and understands the impact of bullying.

“And I did say I honestly love Christall. Let’s focus on the positive guys. I was not even in Rio.

“I am not a bully; I know how harmful bullying can be and I would never encourage or enforce it,” Londie said.

