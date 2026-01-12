‘Worst bullying I’ve ever experienced’: Christall Kay on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ treatment

Fans demand justice after Christall Kay faces bullying on 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'.

Christall Kay’s long-awaited return to The Real Housewives franchise has erupted into one of the most controversial bullying scandals the series has ever seen.

The reality TV star has spoken out after the latest episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Africa Rio aired on Showmax this past weekend, with viewers watching in shock as she appeared to be isolated, ridiculed, and repeatedly targeted by fellow cast members, while only Madame stepped in to defend her.

Social media exploded almost instantly, with fans accusing the show of enabling bullying and calling on the production to be held accountable.

In an exclusive interview with The Citizen, an emotional Christall described the experience as the most brutal she had ever endured across all her time in the Housewives universe.

“This was the worst attack on me that I’ve ever experienced,” she said.

“I’ve done season one, 24 episodes, season two, and the first Ultimate Girls Trip, and nothing compares to this.”

According to Christall, the bullying was not spontaneous. She believes it was the result of a pattern that has followed her since her early days on The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

“I’ve got talent, achievement, determination, and drive,” she said.

“If you watch The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, it started there. I think a seed was planted by production, and it escalated.”

She explained how group dynamics quickly turned toxic.“Group behaviour is like sheep behaviour. The minute someone gets isolated, it becomes a trend,” she said.

The theme became: ‘Go for Christall’

She claims the bullying has become almost formulaic, with new cast members studying past seasons and repeating the behaviour to manufacture drama and possibly get recast for the next season.

“The ladies are asked to watch previous shows. They see how I get bullied and then repeat it so they can get another season,” she revealed.

One of the most explosive moments centred on Christall’s language, with her use of the phrase “you people” framed as offensive by cast mates. She insists the outrage was manufactured.

“I say that to everyone, in my music, around me. It’s common. Even the president of the United States says it,” she said.

“How is saying ‘you all look great’ undermining someone’s culture?”

The bullying allegations intensified when cast-mate Angel Ndlela allegedly shouted across the table about Christall losing her house, a moment she says left her humiliated.

“Who wants something like that screamed across a table when we all have pride in our lives?” she asked.

Former Ultimate Girls trip season one star, Liz Prins, publicly condemned the scenes, calling them disturbing.

“This UGT [Ultimate Girls Trip] Africa is extremely disturbing to watch,” Prins wrote.

“The way the girls rallied together to bully Christall was appalling. Women bullying women is not entertaining television.”

No scripting

Despite the emotional fallout, Christall insists the drama was very real, not scripted.

“This wasn’t staged. It was coming from ladies who want to be the drama and the star,” she said.

“There were moments where I was humiliated.”

Still, Christall says she refused to break.

“I have a strong centre. I picked myself up. I have a beautiful apartment overlooking a lagoon, and I’m comfortable,” she shared.

“Seeing South Africans rally behind me gives me hope.”

Support has poured in online. One viral fan comment read:

“Christall achieved what most people only dream of. Saying she ‘downgraded’ is not the insult Angel thought it was.”

Showmax-focused account @Showmaxreality also weighed in, tweeting: “Justice for Christall ‘Diamond’ Kay. Shame on production for not shutting down the bullying of Christall.”

Another post added: “Visibility is currency. The irony? These bullies just gave her free global marketing. The entire internet is on her side.”

Amid the chaos, she says one genuine bond came out of the trip.“Madame is a beautiful person inside and out who was there for me throughout the trip,” she said.